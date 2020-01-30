Michael Bloomberg’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has established a footprint of some 20 people in Mississippi.
A former New York City mayor largely self-funding his presidential ambitions from his own personal worth, the Mississippi campaign team has tapped several familiar figures from within the state’s ranks of politics and campaigning.
Pamela Shaw will serve as the state director and Brad Chism as the senior strategist. Shaw ran David Baria’s unsuccessful senate campaign against Roger Wicker in 2018. Chism is a fixture among Democratic campaign operations, both for his work as a pollster and on campaign consulting.
Sam Hall will also serve as the communications director for the Bloomberg campaign operation in Mississippi. Hall was until recently the executive editor of the Clarion Ledger newspaper in Jackson.
The campaign’s presence in Mississippi also includes three regional organizing directors.
Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 and 2013, holding that office first as a Republican and then as an independent. He entered the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination only last November, many months after other candidates in the race began to campaign in earnest.
However, he has quickly begun to spend big, focusing on states that vote later in the nominating process and ignoring the earlier primary and caucus states.
Shaw said Bloomberg's investment in Mississippi will boost the Democrat Party's campaign infrastructure throughout the state.
"I am thrilled that a presidential candidate is willing to invest in Mississippi. Mike Bloomberg's financial investment affords us an opportunity to build a political campaign that hasn't existed in this state in decades," Shaw said. "That type of commitment to a state with a small number of delegates, a state many assume to be a reliably red state and state with a significant African American and poor population reflects the type of person I want leading this country."
Education, public health, gun control and environmental issues have been among Bloomberg’s major areas of policy focus.
Mississippi’s presidential primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties will be on March 10.