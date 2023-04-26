Linda Nobles, left, is all smiles as she accepts the $50,000 check from United Way of Northeast Mississippi president Patti Parker Wednesday. The giveaway is part of the United Way's annual fund raising campaign to meet its goals.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO — Blue Springs resident Linda Nobles claimed the $50,000 prize she won from United Way of Northeast Mississippi's annual $50K Giveaway on Wednesday morning.
Having undergone surgery on her foot a week before the drawing, Nobles was sitting in the living room with her foot propped up as her name was picked live on television on April 11.
"I buy a ticket every year but never expect to win anything," Nobles said. "I've never won anything."
So when her name was read on air, she couldn't contain her excitement. Forgetting about her foot, she jumped up from her recliner in celebration.
Then she started calling family and friends, excitedly telling them "I just won $50,000!"
"They thought I'd been to the casino or something," she said. "I said, 'No!'"
Nobles had purchased a single ticket within the first week of the campaign. She plans to put the money in a savings account.
"I'm just so excited about winning," Nobles said. "And I encourage everybody to buy tickets because it's a good cause."
United Way raised $375,000 from ticket sales and sponsors, with 2,988 $100 tickets sold for the giveaway this year.
"Just like any of the donations we get, all of these $50K tickets are supporting work right here in our local communities," Robin McKinney, United Way communications director, said. "We cover eight counties and we support programs that are serving people in these eight counties. And we would not be able to offer that support without that."
United Way of Northeast Mississippi partners with 56 local nonprofit organizations to serve 125,000 individuals in Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties.
When the annual campaign wrapped up in early March, United Way had surpassed its $2.4 million goal by around $34,000.
