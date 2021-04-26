TUPELO • After a year on blocks because of the pandemic, Tupelo's annual car show, the Blue Suede Cruise, is rolling back this weekend for what may be its largest show ever.
A total of 654 classic cars have been pre-registered for the annual show, according to director Allen McDaniel. The public can see the cars Friday through Sunday in the BancorpSouth Arena parking lot. Also returning is the cruise's Saturday morning parade of cars through Tupelo.
"We're going to have a huge crowd this year," McDaniel said. "I think we'll have one of the biggest shows we've ever had."
Like many events the past year, the 2020 Blue Suede Cruise was canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. McDaniel said the year away from normal activities gave classic car owners like himself time to work on their cars.
"I imagine a lot of them went in their shops and tinkered with their cars," he said. "You couldn't go anywhere or do anything. They had to be home for a while. That's what I did. I tinkered with my stuff for quite some time."
As more people receive vaccinations given and event restrictions are eased, McDaniel said the show is ready to welcome back participants and the public.
"Once people get their second shot, they're not as scared about going out and getting involved in doing something," he said.
McDaniel, however, added that the Blue Suede Cruise will not have a poker run or walk this year.
"Other than that, it's going to be like years past," he said.
The parking lot opens for visitors from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then from 6 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Sunday. An Eagles tribute band will perform at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, the parade of classic cars through Tupelo will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the Malco Theater in the Barnes Crossing area. The cars will travel down Gloster Street and then east on Main Street to the arena west parking lot.
Car registration reopens at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday on the east side of BancorpSouth Arena. For more information, visit bluesc.com.