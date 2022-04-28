In this file photo from 2021, Stanley Vernon of Amory stops to look at a 1930 Model A as he strolls the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena during the Blue Suede Cruise. The classic car show will return for the 19th time this weekend, beginning Friday at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo.
TUPELO • The annual Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise will roll into town starting Friday, April 29 for their 19th installment.
The annual car show will return to the BancorpSouth Arena for their weekend-long event. Festivities include poker walks, cash drawings, live music and an antique car parade.
The Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise has been a staple in the community since 2003, bringing people of all ages from nearly 20 different states and Canada to the birthplace of Elvis Presley.
Event organizer Allen McDaniel said this year's event will be bigger and better than ever.
"We have 1,100 cars that will be there this weekend," McDaniel said. "We'll have entertainment inside the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday and Saturday nights."
McDaniel said the Eagles Tribute Band will be providing live entertainment on Friday night with covers of Alabama's greatest hits and Saturday night with the Eagles biggest chart toppers.
Additionally, KOTO the DJ (King of the Oldies) will provide music throughout Friday and Saturday's daytime events.
The Parade of Classics will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Malco Theater near Barnes Crossing Mall. Antique cars will promenade down North Gloster Street as they make their way to Main Street and finally put it in park at the BancorpSouth Arena.
All participating cars must be 1997 model year or older. Some featured sets of wheels will include Camaros, T-Birds, Mustangs and Corvettes just to name a few.
For McDaniel, the most rewarding aspect of the Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise is seeing attendees and participants have fun.
"Friendships are made, and some of these folks don't see each other but once a year at Blue Suede Cruise," he said. "We have people from 18 surrounding states and Canada," said McDaniel.
The Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise will ring in their 20th anniversary in 2023.
In the meantime, event attendees can enjoy their weekend starting Friday afternoon with a poker walk and drawing for $250. In total, Blue Suede Cruise will give away $10,000 in cash drawings this weekend.