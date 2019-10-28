TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency in the county in response to damage caused by thunderstorms and straight line winds over the weekend.
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, told the Daily Journal the proclamation should speed recovery efforts up and can be used to bypass some of the state’s bidding laws so the county can purchase equipment or quickly contract with companies to haul off debris.
“If a fallen tree is on the road and partly on private property, county officials can now get on to private property to remove it,” Benson said.
Benson clarified that county officials cannot simply go onto private property to clean up debris that is exclusively on private property. Benson said this proclamation states that the debris must be partially on public property, like a county road, and said residents should push debris near the road if they want something picked up by the county.
The supervisors offered different ideas about how the county should proceed with cleanup efforts.
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith suggested that the county should rent equipment and trucks from vendors for county officials to use in the cleanup process, and District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan suggested that the county should look into hiring a contractor to speed up cleanup efforts.
“Companies are just better equipped and more experienced,” Morgan told the Daily Journal. “I’d just rather go this route than the county trying to do this.”
Several questions were raised about the bidding process related to contracting the cleanup efforts, but Lee County Emergency Management Director Lee Bowdry told the board members that there is already a process in place to avoid a long-term bidding process and the county has legally pre-screened potential companies to hire for debris removal.
“We did a debris plan in case a tornado happened,” Bowdry said. “We predetermined some of the companies we could use.”
Bowdry told the Daily Journal after the meeting that the county is still in the process of assessing its damage. He said he and other officials started conducting an initial assessment of the damage on Monday morning, and will likely finish the assessment by Monday evening.
Bowdry said after he completes the damage assessment and collects all of the data, he will then deliver it to the board and they will decide how to proceed and if they want to ask for an emergency declarations from the state government.
At the meeting, the board took no action to hire a company and decided to hold off any further action until county officials have completed the damage assessment. The board can decide to enter into a contract agreement with one of the companies at its next meeting on Nov. 4.
Tim Allred, the county’s road manager, told the Daily Journal his department is also still assessing the damages to the county, but most of the roads with the exception of two or three roads have been cleared of debris.
Most of the supervisors at the meeting said that most of the damage residents incurred in their respective district was roof damages and power outages.
“We were lucky,” District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said. “We really dodged a bullet. It could have been so much worse, and there were no major injuries.”
The county’s proclamation comes after Mayor Jason Shelton on Saturday signed a proclamation on Saturday declaring Tupelo a disaster area.