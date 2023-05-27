TUPELO — When the sound of "Taps" rings out across Tupelo's Veterans Park during the annual Memorial Day ceremony, it will no longer be played on Retired USMC Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell's silver bugle.
Verell, a constant presence at local events honoring veterans and soldiers who never made it back to the United States, died on April 4 at age 82.
A photo of Verell will be placed in the seat he usually occupied, and his bugle will be displayed while "Taps" is played over the sound system Monday morning.
Verell's life and legacy will not be the focus of the ceremony; after all, that's not what he would have wanted. But his life was one well worth remembering.
A Pontotoc resident at the time of his death, Verell previously lived in Houston, Mississippi, and had roots in Tupelo, having graduated from Tupelo High School in 1958. He and Caryn Campbell Verell were married on May 4, 1973. He died just one month shy of their 50-year anniversary.
Verell joined the Marine Corps in 1965 and served multiple tours during the Vietnam War. He served in 80 countries during his military career through embassy duty and service as a security guard for foreign dignitaries. He retired after 26 years of active service.
Back home in Northeast Mississippi, he dedicated much time and energy to preserving the memory of soldiers and veterans.
Ret. USMC Lt. Col. Rex Moody first met Verell while serving as president of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Tupelo more than 15 years ago. Verell was interested in joining, and the two men, having much in common, became friends.
"Any time that we needed something done, he was one of the worker bees that we had that would step up, perform and do the job," Moody said.
Though retired, Verell still wore his Marine Corps uniform regularly and with great pride.
"He was a Master Gunnery Sergeant when he retired, and at times he thought he was still a Master Gunnery Sergeant," Moody said, laughing. "He was just hardheaded in the good way, the bad way, in the Marine Corps way, and he always stuck to the Marine Corps way."
Moody and Verell served together on the Tupelo Veterans Council and in the Marine Corps League. In recent years, Moody and Verell provided honors for more than a dozen military funerals in the area.
"It was difficult sometimes, a two-man honor service," Moody recalled. "We would both have to fold the flag and he would, prior to my presenting it to the next of kin, he would get the bugle and step off to the side and play 'Taps' at the appropriate time."
The men didn't feel that it was a job; they considered it an honor.
With a heart for public service instilled in him by both his father and mother, Verell was always passionate about making sure that veterans were taken care of.
Leigh Ann Mattox, recreation director for Tupelo Parks and Recreation, got to know Verell through his service on the Tupelo Veterans Council and his presence at events through the years.
"He was always about his brothers, about ways to honor them and make sure that they were remembered," Mattox said. "Remembrance was a big thing for him."
In 2017, a poignant photo of Verell kneeling at Tupelo's replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall captured by Daily Journal photographer Thomas Wells was republished across the United States.
Verell was remembering a friend who never made it home from Vietnam when the photo was taken.
"It really resonated just how much love he had for his country, how much respect he had and how big of a patriot he was as well," Robert Verell, Bob Verell's son, said of the photo. "He had a genuine love for all of his brothers in arms."
Verell was a regular at Romie's Grocery in Tupelo, where he sat at the bar on Saturday nights for around 20 years.
"He had a certain spot at the end of the bar," Taylor Brown, bartender and server at Romie's, said. "When he passed away, we retired the seat."
She remembers him walking through the door around 7 p.m. and hanging out until 10 o'clock.
"I knew him very well," Brown said. "He was one of my first regulars when I started bartending, and I just developed a relationship with him over the last three years."
She remembers Verell as witty, with a heart of gold. He was the type of person to do anything he could to help anyone. He would strike up a conversation with servers or patrons, showing genuine kindness to each person.
"He could always read if somebody was upset or going through something," Brown said. "He was always there to offer his words and his shoulder to cry on."
He was known by many nicknames at different points in his life, including "Sarge," "Top," and "Bubble Nose," according to his son.
"But to me, he was always just 'Dad,'" Robert Verell said. "He was just a very loving man and was willing to give anything to anybody if he felt like it would help them out. We just need more people like that."
