TUPELO — After months of waiting, Tupelo’s Hank and Hellen Boerner skatepark is open to the public.
“We just did our last inspection (Thursday morning). It is open,” Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said. “We are going to be moving the fence soon. Any time I can take a project off of the list, it is fantastic.”
The park, which was originally built in 2004, had not had any major repairs or upgrades in the close to two decades of almost continuous use by local skateboarders. In September, the city contracted with Seattle-based construction company Grindline Skateparks to dismantle and rebuild the park located within Ballard Park for $572,000. The work began in earnest in January.
Grindline, who was responsible for the concrete parks in Oxford and West Point and has built skateparks in almost every state, is a skateboarding legacy company that formed by the original creators of the now-famous Burnside Skatepark in Portland, Oregon.
Farned said in an effort to curb graffiti at the park, the city also built a wall specifically for street art. He noted Hal Boerner is working on a mosaic at the entry way of the park with the park’s namesake Farned also said though the park was open to the public, a ribbon cutting had not been scheduled yet.
Matt Robinson, owner of Change and president of the local skatepark association, said he was excited to see the response of the park as the community began piling in.
“(The park) is so good. It is bringing out the best in everybody, and I love to see it,” he said. “All ages, boys, girls, all races, everyone is out there having so much fun and learning stuff for the first time.”
Robinson said with the completion of Boerner Park, the newly renamed “Tupelo Skate Board” has three focuses: tournaments, accessibility and a second skatepark.
Carter Riley, a skateboarder that was deeply involved with the effort for the park upgrades and originally resurrected the skate park association, said he already began working on reaching out to national-level tournaments on behalf of the park and was excited to see progress for the community.
“The park getting finished isn’t the end game. The end game is to get major industry contests coming to Tupelo and getting all the kids in our community to see skating in another light,” he said. “I want to be able to give our kids that same opportunity to not only see (high-level skating) it to participate in it and shoot their shot.”
Accessibility, in Robinson’s mind, is installing skateable architecture in existing parks to allow for those without reliable transportation to still have skateable spots across the city. To this end, Robinson said he and the Development Services Department were in the beginning phases of the process, looking into grants and fundraising to accomplish the goal.
The second park is a long-term goal, Robinson said, adding it was Riley’s brainchild and the renovations to Boerner Park were a “stop-gap” on the way to the ultimate goal of an advanced park.
Riley and Robinson noted that a second park, King City Skate Park, was the association's original goal, but it was too much money at the time to be able to move forward in time to replace Park. The park, designed by Riley’s friend and local skateboarder John Presley, will be in east Tupelo and honor Elvis Presley.
