TUPELO — After months of waiting and with little fanfare, Tupelo’s new expanded skatepark is open to the public.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said the city performed its final inspection of the new $572,000 Hank and Helen Boerner Skatepark, located in the heart of Ballard Park, on Thursday and quietly opened it to the public.
After years of talking about improving the city’s aging skatepark, Farned said it’s good to see the facility in use.
“Any time I can take a project off of the list, it is fantastic,” Farned said.
Originally built in 2004, the park had not seen any major repairs or upgrades in the close to two decades of almost continuous use by local skateboarders.
That changed in September, when the city contracted with Seattle-based construction company Grindline Skateparks to dismantle and rebuild the park located within Ballard Park for $572,000. Work on renovating the park began in earnest in January.
Grindline, who was responsible for the concrete parks in Oxford and West Point and has built skateparks in almost every state, is a skateboarding legacy company formed by the original creators of the now-famous Burnside Skatepark in Portland, Oregon.
Farned said in an effort to curb graffiti at the park, the city is also constructing a wall specifically for street art. He noted Hal Boerner is working on a mosaic at the entryway of the park with the park’s namesake.
Farned noted that though the park was open to the public, the city still plans to host a ceremonial ribbon cutting at some point.
Matt Robinson, owner of Change and president of the local skatepark association, said he was excited to see the response of the park as the community began piling in.
“(The park) is so good. It is bringing out the best in everybody, and I love to see it,” he said. “All ages, boys, girls, all races, everyone is out there having so much fun and learning stuff for the first time.”
Robinson said with the completion of Boerner Park, the newly renamed “Tupelo Skate Board” has three focuses: tournaments, accessibility and a second skatepark.
Carter Riley, a skateboarder who was deeply involved with the effort to upgrade the skatepark and the person who originally resurrected the skatepark association, said he already began working on reaching out to national-level tournaments on behalf of the city and was excited to see progress for the community.
“The park getting finished isn’t the end game; the end game is to get major industry contests coming to Tupelo and getting all the kids in our community to see skating in another light,” Riley said. “I want to be able to give our kids that same opportunity to not only see (high-level skating), but to participate in it and shoot their shot.”
In Robinson’s mind, accessibility is about installing skateable architecture in existing parks to allow for those without reliable transportation to still have skateable spots across the city. To this end, Robinson said he and the Development Services Department were in the beginning phases of the process, looking into grants and fundraising to accomplish the goal.
The second park is a long-term goal, Robinson said, adding it was Riley’s brainchild and the renovations to Boerner Park were a “stop-gap” on the way to the ultimate goal of an advanced park.
Riley and Robinson noted that a second park, King City Skate Park, was the association's original goal, but it was too much money at the time to be able to move forward in time to replace the current park.
The park, designed by Riley’s friend and local skateboarder John Presley, will be in east Tupelo and honor Elvis Presley.
