SALTILLO • In the coming weeks, Saltillo will begin spending $1.5 million in bond money to improve its parks system.
Repairs to the tennis courts at Saltillo City Park could begin as soon as next week, weather permitting. The work to install turf on the baseball fields at the W.K. Webb Sportsplex will not begin until June.
To get the tennis courts ready for the spring high school season, RoCo Construction will patch cracks, fill in and level low spots, then completely repaint the courts.
"I talked with the contractor. They have ordered their supplies and they said they need three or four days of temperatures of 50 degrees or above," said Saltillo Parks & Rec director Alex Wilcox. "We're supposed to have several days above 50 next week, so I am hopeful."
Wilcox said the repairs are a short-term fix to stave of much more expensive, more expansive repairs needed at the site. This work should give the city three or four years to hammer out a long-term plan for tennis. That might include moving the courts to another location.
The tennis court repairs will cost less than $19,000. The bulk of the money to be spent this year on the city's parks will be for installing artificial turf on four baseball fields at the Sportsplex. That projects is expected to cost around $700,000.
In late December, the Saltillo Board of Aldermen hired landscape architect Shipman Sloan to oversee the project.
"We chose Shipman because he had more experience in artificial turf than the other candidate," said Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham. "He has also done some fields in Tupelo. We were able to tour those and get a better look at what to expect from him."
Wilcox said he hopes to have the project designed and ready for bid by the end of March. That would allow the city to go through the bidding process and be ready for construction in early June.
If everything goes as planned, the spring Park & Rec baseball season will operate as normal. But as soon as those seasons end, work will begin digging out the fields and rebuilding backstops and dugouts.
"If we can start that first Monday in June prepping all four fields," Wilcox said, "hopefully we will be finished by the end of August and ready for the fall."
While expensive, officials see the turf as a sound investment. Tournament officials like the turf because there is less work required to get the field ready between games. And in the event of rain, the fields can be ready for play quicker than dirt and grass fields — usually within an hour of the rain stopping.
In addition to helping draw tournaments, the city would save the money now spent on mowing, chemicals and marking the fields.
The city issued $1.5 million in bonds in December to pay for improvements at the city's two largest parks. A total of $200,000 is earmarked to make improvements to the tennis courts at city park. Another $100,000 will provide new bathrooms and pay to renovate the kitchen at the community center.
Two decades ago, Saltillo issued $1.2 million in general obligation bonds to build the Sportsplex. Grantham said the same tax millage (or less) will fund the new bonds. Where the old bonds had a floating interest rate of up to 4.3 percent, the new bonds are just more than 2.14%.