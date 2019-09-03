BOONEVILLE • A video posted on social media depicts someone associated with Boone’s Camp Event Hall declining to host a “mixed race” wedding, a statement that drew widespread condemnation, including from the city of Booneville.
LaKambria Welch posted the now-widely seen video to her Facebook page over the weekend. It shows a 22-second exchange in which a woman associated with the event rental facility in Booneville describes a racially discriminatory policy.
“We don’t do gay weddings, or mixed race, because of our Christian race, I mean our Christian belief,” the woman in the video says.
Attempts by the Daily Journal to interview Welch were not successful, but she told other media outlets, including the Washington Post, that her brother – who is black – and his fiancée – who is white – were refused the opportunity to rent the Boone’s Camp facility as a wedding venue.
Publicity over the issue prompted the city of Booneville to issue a statement on Monday through its Facebook page.
“The City of Booneville, Mayor, and Board of Aldermen are aware of the comments recently made by a privately owned business located within the city of Booneville,” the statement read in part, before noting that municipal government does not discriminate on the basis of categories including race and sexual orientation.
“Furthermore, the City of Booneville, Mayor, and Board of Aldermen do not condone or approve these types of discriminatory policies,” the statement concluded.
The Booneville Main Street Association also released a statement on its Facebook page.
“Booneville Main Street Association is a nonprofit that focuses on Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, and Organization. We do not discriminate based on Race, Religion, Sexual Orientation, or Gender,” read the statement. “We are working hard to move Booneville in a positive direction and to grow our city!”
In the video posted to Facebook, the Boone’s Camp representative and Welch have a brief conversation about the stated policy.
Welch tries to question whether the Bible condemns interracial marriages.
“We’re Christians as well, so, what in the Bible tells you that,” Welch said before she is interrupted.
“I don’t want to argue my faith, we just don’t participate,” the woman in the video goes on to say again. “We just choose not to.”
The Boone’s Camp Facebook page is no longer accessible, and efforts by the Daily Journal to reach the facility were unsuccessful.
The owner’s Facebook page is also no longer accessible.
The Washington Post also reported that the facility’s owner posted an apology to Facebook but then deleted it.
The apology reportedly voiced a change of mind regarding what the Bible teaches about interracial marriages.
A 2016 state law offered protections for businesses, individuals and other organizations who decline to offer services based upon religious objections to same-sex marriage and related beliefs about sexual activity and gender identity.
That law offers no protections for racially discriminatory beliefs or policies.