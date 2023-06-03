TUPELO — Like everyone, Booneville native Brandon Hancock sees the rocket at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center every time he passes through Huntsville, Alabama.
But few get to see everything Hancock sees and documents through his work at the nearby Marshall Space Flight Center.
Hancock, 27, was hired as a videographer and photographer for NASA in May 2021. Growing up, he never had dreams of being an astronaut, but working for NASA turned out to be his dream job.
The self-taught photographer and videographer attended Northeast Mississippi Community College before earning a bachelor's degree in integrated marketing communications at the University of Mississippi in 2019.
For years, he had filmed wedding videos as a side hustle and had a personal interest in photography.
"I never considered that to be a full-time career for me," Hancock said. "So, the fact that I get to do that, and do it for a company like NASA, that's my ultimate goal."
The bulk of his work recently has been filming for the Artemis program — a series of missions working towards putting humans back on the moon.
When Artemis I launched at 1:47 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 16, 2022, Hancock was there to assist with NASA's live broadcast and set up a camera to record for his team as well.
"It looked like daytime when it launched," Hancock said, despite the launch occurring in the middle of the night.
He was in awe seeing the most powerful rocket in the world launch, feeling and hearing the rumble of the engine.
"I still am a little bit speechless about it," Hancock said. "It's one of those things you have to see in order to understand ... That was the best thing I've ever been able to capture on camera."
The uncrewed test flight around the moon was a success. Next is sending Artemis II up with astronauts, then Artemis III, which will land astronauts, including the first woman and first person of color, on the moon.
He's also documented the welding and building of hardware at the Marshall Space Flight Center and offered support for any other projects in Huntsville and across the country.
The job involves plenty of travel.
Along with trips to the Kennedy Space Center, he's been to the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Northrop Grumman rocket test facility in Utah; and helped with a NASA exhibit at a Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida.
"We do a lot of outreach to try to pull different audiences into NASA," Hancock said. "They always need photo and video support to help tell the story and get the message out there."
In the days following Artemis I's November launch, Hancock traveled to New York, New York, to serve as a balloon handler for the Astronaut Snoopy balloon in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As NASA's Artemis program continues to progress, he's sure to have a hand in recording history as it unfolds. For Hancock, the sky is no longer the limit.
"There's just a lot of once-in-a-lifetime experiences I've already had just in the short time I've worked here," he said.
