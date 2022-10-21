Meeks and Armour

Mike Armour, ARC Program Manager, MDA/ARC Regional Office, left, stands with Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs for Booneville-based nonprofit Strategic Solutions for Families. Meeks has been selected to take part in the ARC's upcoming 10-week Ready Appalachia initiative. 

 COURTESY

BOONEVILLE • The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has named Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs at Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. to participate in the Fall 2022 Cohort of Ready Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s Ready Appalachia initiative.

