Mike Armour, ARC Program Manager, MDA/ARC Regional Office, left, stands with Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs for Booneville-based nonprofit Strategic Solutions for Families. Meeks has been selected to take part in the ARC's upcoming 10-week Ready Appalachia initiative.
BOONEVILLE • The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has named Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs at Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. to participate in the Fall 2022 Cohort of Ready Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s Ready Appalachia initiative.
Selected through a competitive application process, Meeks will take part in 10 weeks of course work and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists.
Once Meeks completes the 10-week course, Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. will be eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in match-free funding to implement a capacity-building project in one or more of their ARC service area counties. Those counties include Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
“By helping local leaders and nonprofit organizations to build on their capacity to develop infrastructure projects and workforce development initiatives in our communities, Ready Appalachia will also help increase equity for our Appalachian people and ensure that the region’s resilience and success will transform their futures” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Ready Nonprofits Fall 2022 Cohort members will develop skills across a variety of areas including fundraising, financial management, board development and staff recruitment and retention.
Meeks said she’s excited about the opportunity to take part in the course.
“I feel very honored to be chosen for this training,” she said. “As a new nonprofit, we are continually looking for new partners and for training opportunities to make us better.”
Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Meeks co-founded in 2020. The agency has offices in Booneville and Cleveland, Mississippi and hosts healthy relationship classes in schools in Bolivar, Coahoma, Tippah, Union, and Washington Counties.
