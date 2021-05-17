TUPELO • Asya Branch's dream of winning the Miss Universe title came up short Sunday night.
The Booneville resident and reigning Miss USA was one of 21 semifinalists chosen early in the 69th Miss Universe finals in Hollywood, Florida. Branch, however, was eliminated when she didn't make the top 10 following the swimsuit competition.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe. A total of 74 contestants, including Branch, competed for the title.
Branch, 23, became the first woman representing Mississippi to win the Miss USA crown in November 2020. She was the first Black Miss Mississippi USA winner in 2019.