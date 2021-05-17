TUPELO • Asya Branch, the Booneville resident and reigning Miss USA, was one of 21 semifinalists chosen during the 69th Miss Universe finals Sunday night.
Branch's bid for the crown ended when she didn't make the top 10 following the televised swimsuit competition.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe. A total of 74 contestants, including Branch, competed for the title in Hollywood, Florida.
Branch could not reached for comment following the pageant, but family and friends voiced their support for her through social media.
"Although we didn’t get the crown, I am very proud of my Asya," Branch's mother, Kristal Whitlow-Branch, wrote on Facebook. "She worked hard to get this far and I know God has so much more in store for her."
Toni Seawright, the first Black Miss Mississippi winner in 1987 and fourth runner-up in the 1988 Miss America pageant, congratulated Branch on her placement. Branch was the first Black Miss Mississippi USA winner in 2019 before winning Miss USA.
"Our very own Miss Universe Mississippi, the VERY Beautiful Ms. Asya Branch graced the Miss Universe stages last night in Hollywood, Fla., and was just as Beautiful as ever," Seawright said. "You did a wonderful job!!! You deserve all of the accolades coming your way! God bless you as you continue to move forward in all of your life's dreams, goals, endeavors and journey!! We are sooo very proud of you and, know that, THIS is just the beginning!! Yes, THIS IS ONLY the beginning!!!"
Dale Hathorn, director of the Miss Tupelo Scholarship Pageant, expressed his pride in Branch's Miss Universe finish. Branch was the Miss Tupelo titleholder when she won the Miss Mississippi pageant in 2018, earning her a spot in Miss America.
"She did not win this time around, but was named a top 21 semi-finalist from the 74 who were in the competition. You have no idea how proud I am of you, Asya," Hathorn said. "I love you dearly! Now, go continue to enjoy being the wonderful Miss USA that you are."
Branch, 23, represented her home state with her mocking bird costume during the pageant's Parade of Nations. She chose the costume because it "symbolizes strength, passion and liberation."
"I was raised in Mississippi where our state bird is the mockingbird," Branch wrote in an Instagram post. "This bird has 30 songs in its repertoire that it uses to draw friends near. I began singing at the age of 5, and I believe each of us has a song in our hearts that nurtures our souls much like the mockingbird.
"After the past year the universe experience, I think it's also important that we let our fire within burn brighter than the fire that surrounds us," she continued. "One flame can ignite the fires of many inspiring others to spread their wings, fight for justice, and illuminate the world."
Branch will continue her USA reign until the Miss USA 2021 pageant Nov. 29 in Tulsa.