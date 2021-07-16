Children with the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi got a special visit from the Tupelo Fire Department on Friday, July 16. Firefighters from Station 5 brought a firetruck for the children to visit. Sgt. Joel Goss talked to the children about what TFD does. The visit was part of the Boys and Girls Club summer programs.
Boys and Girls Club kids tour fire truck
- By THOMAS WELLS Daily Journal
