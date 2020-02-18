TUPELO • The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi honored supporters of their annual campaign and announced the start of the 2020 Annual Campaign at their Annual Champions for Youth Breakfast Tuesday morning at the Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club.
CEO Zell Long gave the welcome and announced the award recipients, which included: Marcus Louis Britton and Jenea Britton,The Jochum-Moll Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Ted Moll, North Mississippi Health Services, Mr. & Mrs. Jack Reed, Jr., Reed’s Department Store, Renasant Bank and Mr. & Mrs. Mitch Waycaster. Long also thanked BancorpSouth for their support, which includes allowing the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to use their coliseum for their annual fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, at no cost.
“Everyone is a champion, but there are some people and organizations that give above and beyond consistently, year after year after year,” Long said.
At the breakfast, Northside Parent Club President Dierdre Peggen, Northside Club Youth of the Year Kyion White and Haven Acres Club Youth of the Year Jahtonia Wilson gave their own testimony about the positive impact Boys & Girls Club played in their lives.
Lisa Nichols, president of the Tupelo Advisory Board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, also announced the annual Burger Bash, which raises funds for the Boys & Girls programs, will be Friday, March 20.
Moll, who is a corporate board member and serves as the 2020 campaign chair, highlighted the North Mississippi’s clubs accomplishments via their 2019 impact report, which served 2,857 youth last year. The two Tupelo locations, Haven Acres and Northside, served 1,171 youth and had 62 volunteers in addition to 14 adult staff.
“I’m excited about what we’re doing. I’m excited about the Boys & Girls Clubs, and I’m to be participating in what you do,” Moll said.
Moll announced the Boys & Girls Clubs have begun their annual campaign with the goal of raising $200,000. Through community advisory boards and gifts, they’ve already raised over $84,000.
In 2019, supporters raised over $94,000 for the two Tupelo Clubhouses. Fundraising for the campaign ends March 31.