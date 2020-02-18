Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain likely. High around 65F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.