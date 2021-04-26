TUPELO • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi concluded their 2021 Annual Campaign this week with donations totaling $235,994. This was 18% over their $200,000 goal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign was mostly virtual. It included a virtual kickoff, virtual meetings and was even led by a campaign chair who recently relocated out of state.
Longtime corporate board member Matt Gillis agreed to lead the campaign during his family's transition to Florida.
"It has been a privilege to chair the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s Annual Campaign this year," Gillis said. "I was encouraged by the teams and their leaders who made the campaign a success. We have great donors who understand that they are not giving to an organization. They are investing in the futures of the boys and girls in our community, and we are grateful for their commitment."
The campaign supports the five Clubhouse locations administered by Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi located in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties. Along with Gillis, the campaign was led by community team captains, Dr. Judith Thompson of Oxford, Trey Hankins of Ripley and Jay Herrington of New Albany. Gillis, who served as chair, led Tupelo.
To increase momentum, this year's campaign included an incentive of a special summer surprise for members for the community securing the greatest percentage of prospective donors. This year's winner was the Ripley Club, who secured 101% of their campaign goal.
"The citizens of Ripley have always been faithful supporters of our local Boys & Girls Club, and without their generosity, our small town would be unable to operate a Club. This year's success brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of having a financially self-sufficient Club that doesn't rely on other communities to cover operating losses," Hankins said.
Other notable achievements included Oxford raising over $50,000, New Albany securing the greatest number of gifts via recurring monthly giving and Tupelo securing donors with the largest gift amounts.
"Thank you to the entire North Mississippi Community for your generosity to our Annual Campaign! Each of our communities reached new levels of success in their campaign and it could not have happened without each of you," said Zell Long, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.