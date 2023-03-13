TUPELO - Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is hosting a weeklong open house all this week.
The local chapter of the nonprofit after school program will be open to all children, ages 6 to 18, including nonmembers, through March 17. The organization hopes that children will “open the door” and take a tour of fun, positive programming and choose to become regular members at a local club.
Any children who visit a North Mississippi location during the week will receive a free lunch and snacks.
Club locations open this week include Tupelo Haven Acres, Tupelo Northside, Oxford and New Albany. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“Boys & Girls Clubs are one of a community’s greatest assets, making a positive difference in the lives of youth every day,” said Zell Long, Chief Professional Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi. “Parents are encouraged to let their children spend a day at the Club in lieu of staying home or with a babysitter. Caring, professional staff will engage them in high-yield learning activities in a safe environment while they are having fun.”
Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. The organization’s stated mission is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, visit www.bgcnms.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.