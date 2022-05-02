TUPELO - The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) raised over $256,000 during its annual fundraising campaign, which concluded last week.
That means BGCNMS concluded their 2022 campaign having beat their goal of 225,000 by 14%.
For the second year in a row, the campaign kicked off virtually in March. The campaign supports the five BGCNMS Clubhouse locations in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties. Community Captains were: Lindsey Chaney (Tupelo), Trey Hankins (Ripley), Dr. Stephen Monroe (Oxford) and Jay Herrington and Mike Nobles (New Albany).
To increase momentum, for the second year, the campaign included an incentive of a special summer surprise for members of the community securing the greatest percentage of perspective donors. This year's winner was the Ripley Community, who secured 138% of their campaign goal and raised more than $58,000. This was the second year in a row the Clubhouse was named competition winner.
"Our community has always believed that it's everyone's responsibility to ensure that all of our kids have what they need to succeed. This year's record-breaking total shows how committed we are to that idea. Our Club members are such great ambassadors for the program that it makes our job as fundraisers very easy,” said Hankins.
Over $17,000 was raised by new team members in each community, including Joyce Graddy of Ripley, Mike Nobles of New Albany, Ed Morgan of Oxford and Jill West and Chaney of Tupelo.
“The generosity of individuals and businesses to our 2022 Annual Campaign is so humbling. Your support of the youth served in your communities by our organization assures us that, with your help, we are making a difference in their lives on a daily basis,” said Zell Long, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
The organization partnered with DNS Associates in Connecticut to conduct its annual campaign. Susanne Kenney of DNS Associates has worked with the BGCNMS board and leadership staff for nine years. She called them a dedicated and passionate group that works to ensure “every child that comes through the door is safe, cared for and succeeds- academically, socially and emotionally,” Kenney said.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is truly changing lives each and every day,“ Kenney said.
Donations can still be made by going online to www.bgcnms.org or mailing a payment to Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, P.O. Box 1098, Tupelo, MS 38802. More information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is available at bgcnms.org.