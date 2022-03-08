TUPELO • The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has kicked off its annual campaign, signaling the beginning of a new season of serving youth.
The nonprofit announced details of its 2022 Annual Campaign virtually during a Zoom call and Facebook live on Tuesday. This year’s goal is to raise $225,000 — 21% of the organization’s annual budget. Campaigning will last six weeks, with a hope to wrap fundraising in mid-April.
Funds raised during the annual campaign will be used to further the organization’s efforts to serve and support youth across its five clubs in Oxford, New Albany, Tupelo and Ripley.
“It’s an exciting time for the organization,” said Zell Long, BGCNMS Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve got some of the best board members and supporters that you could ever have.”
The annual campaign helps the organization close the gap between activity fees and the real cost of delivering its services, according to Tuesday’s video presentation.
In 2021, BGCNMS served 938 youth across its five clubs, according to its impact report. The two Tupelo locations, Haven Acres and Northside, served 453 youth, with 13 adult staff and 23 community board volunteers. Oxford served 239 youth, with New Albany serving 143 and Ripley serving 103 youth.
“The youth of today needs our trust. They need to know that we’re reliable and dependable to be there with them however they can,” New Albany Unit Director Marquel Conner said in a prerecorded video presentation. “The Boys & Girls Club provides that opportunity.”
Despite kicking off its campaign on Tuesday, BGCNMS has already raised more than $100,000 toward its annual goal through an internal fundraising campaign, said Evie Storey, BGCNMS Director of Marketing & Special Events.
The organization uses the funds it raises to support efforts like its Power Hour, where children receive homework help with the aid of school tutors, and programming such as Healthy Habits. The goal for the club is to be a place where members can be who they are without judgment, Haven Acres Unit Director Coretha Chaney said in the prerecorded video presentation.
Last year, the organization raised $235,994 against a goal of $200,000.
Although the organization has been active during the pandemic, BGCNMS has periodically limited capacity at some of its clubs over the past months to help ensure the safety of its participants. Membership numbers were limited from 30 members at the Ripley location to 60 at the Oxford location during periods of the pandemic. Members were served on a first come, first served basis and put on a waiting list.
With membership now open, Long hopes to bring clubs back to their usual numbers.
“As many as we can get back in, we’re recruiting and trying to build that number back up,” Long said.
The goal is to complete fundraising before the organization’s premier event, Dance Like the Stars, on July 30.
As an extra incentive, each community is competing to raise the greatest percentage of prospective donors. The Ripley Club won last year, securing 101% of its campaign goal, with its children receiving the reward of having no activity fee.
Those looking to contribute can look for additional announcements on the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi social media, where there will be more Facebook lives, recognition of donors and surprises along the way, Storey said.
“Your support does matter,” said corporate board president John Nance. “It makes a difference. It allows us to provide the youth of these communities a safe and supportive place where they can go and just be kids.”