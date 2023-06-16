djr-2022-08-01-news-dance-like-stars-rogers-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from August 2022, Anthony Rogers dances with Tammy Wilson in the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. BGCNM has met their $250,000 fundraising goal for the year thanks to support of events like Dancing Like the Stars. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO - Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) have reached their $250,000 Annual Campaign Goal with donations from supporters throughout the region.

