In this file photo from August 2022, Anthony Rogers dances with Tammy Wilson in the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. BGCNM has met their $250,000 fundraising goal for the year thanks to support of events like Dancing Like the Stars.
TUPELO - Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) have reached their $250,000 Annual Campaign Goal with donations from supporters throughout the region.
The campaign supports the five Clubhouse locations under the umbrella of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The clubs are in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette counties.
This year, the Campaign was chaired by BGCNMS’s VP of Resource Development, Lindsey Chaney. Community Captains included Lindsey Chaney (Tupelo), Trey Hankins (Ripley), Dr. Stephen Monroe (Oxford) and Mike Nobles (New Albany).
To increase momentum for the third year, the campaign included an incentive of a special summer surprise for members of the community securing the greatest percentage of gifts among perspective donors. This year, both Tupelo and New Albany achieved 86% of their campaign potential, resulting in a tie.
“The incentive and friendly competition among our communities allows our campaign teams to stay focused on what is most important — the more than 1,400 members we served last year,” Chaney said. “They are the true winners of this movement each and every day.”
BGCNMS is open June 5 through July 21 for its summer program, and has been serving an average of 350 children daily. The program includes free meals and snacks for participating children.
“Support of both our Annual Campaign and our Dance Like The Stars event allows our organization to keep activity fees low; enabling us to serve those who need us most,” stated Zell Long, BGCNMS CEO.
Donations can still be made by going online to www.bgcnms.org, or mailing a payment to Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, P.O. Box 1098, Tupelo, MS 38802.
“We are grateful to the individuals, businesses and foundations of our community who give generously to our clubs each year,” Long said. “By investing in your local Boys & Girls Club, you are investing in the lives of our young people and their great futures.”
Next up for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi: The return of their popular Dance Like The Stars fundraiser. This year’s event is set for Aug. 5 Cadence Bank Arena.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s mission is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches over 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany.