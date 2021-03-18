TUPELO • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) will have reliable transportation after receiving a 78-passenger Blue Bird bus from the William N. and Lee Anne Fry Foundation.
All five Boys & Girls Clubs sites in Lee, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties will use the bus, which can transport members after school, for summer games and activities, college visits, field trips and events. Transportation was a need due to the club’s previous bus being a 2003 model.
“Having reliable transportation, that’s the key for us," said the organizations CEO, Zell Long. "Any time the big bus has been done, we’ve had to rent at least two vans just on the spot until we get it back in the line up, so it’s great to know we can depend on this."
Bill Fry and Lee Anne Fry of New York City donated the bus to provide something tangible and meaningful for the community. While staying at their home in Oxford last March, the couple called Kenorus Wilson, the unit director for the Barksdale Clubhouse in Oxford, for a tour and asked him about its needs. After hearing how important transportation was to the organization, the couple secured a donation through contacts with the Blue Bird Corporation.
“The easier it is for parents to get their kids here and for kids to be members, the more likely they are to come and to stay; and the more likely they are to come and stay, the more likely the great people that do the volunteer work are to have an impact on their lives," Bill Fry said. "If one school bus changes the course of life for one kid, it’s all worthwhile."
The Frys also supported BGCNMS families during Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as donating supplies and money. Lee Anne Fry said they are “huge believers for Boys and Girls Club” and the impact the organization has on so many young lives.
Depending on the pandemic, representatives of BGCNMS hope to serve as many young people ages 6-18 as possible with community support. BGCNMS is currently planning to open for the summer with their current reduced numbers of 60 for the Tupelo and New Albany locations, and 70 at the Oxford location, Long said. The board has been supportive in providing supplies needed.
Corporate board president John Nance is hopeful they can get back to full capacity by summer. The annual campaign for BGCNMS is currently ongoing until April 30, which plays a large role in helping BGCNMS’s fundraising for the year.
“All of our communities, Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany and Ripley, have always been incredibly supportive of the Boys & Girls Club and we need that support now more than ever,” Nance said. “As always, our mission is to provide a safe, supportive place for kids to spend time. Without the help of people like Mr. and Mrs. Fry and so many others, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Donations can be made by visiting www.bgcnms.org or contacting a BGCNMS board or staff member.