TUPELO • Flipping burgers for a good cause — that's the goal of a Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) fundraiser, next week.
The nonprofit will host a Holiday Burger Bash on Thursday, Dec. 2. Pick-up, located in downtown Tupelo in the CREATE Foundation alley on North Broadway Street, or delivery is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals will be available for preorder only. Meals are $8 and include a smoked Angus burger, chips, a drink and a cookie. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubhouses and their afterschool programming.
The organization is still seeking volunteers to wrap burgers.
According to BCNMS Director of Marketing & Special Events Evie Storey, every penny of the money raised during the event will be used to support the kids who participate in the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
“Every $8 that someone gives goes 100% to our clubs,” Storey said. “This is one of those fundraisers that truly does make a difference.”
The goal is to sell 500 burgers. Food was provided free of charge, with the Tupelo Advisory Board sponsoring. Presly Wallace is the volunteer cook. First Presbyterian Church will provide space to cook and assemble the burgers.
Last year, the annual Burger Bash in March was postponed until October. Over $3,000 was raised for the Tupelo clubs, according to the BGCNMS Facebook page.
In 2020, BGCNMS served 1,236 youth and provided 38,096 meals and snacks, according to its annual impact report. BGCNMS aims to provide welcoming, positive environments in which kids and teens have fun, participate in life-changing programs, and build supportive relationships with peers and caring adults, according to its website.
Among services and areas supported include providing tutoring help with homework with “Power Hour,” encouraging health and active lifestyles through the SMART Moves program, providing leadership and character development, offering physical activities and sports, career development, and exposure to the arts.
Storey said she's hoping to flip a lot of burgers and do a lot of good.
“We hope that everybody will want to have a good, after-Thanksgiving meal and after Christmas parade meal and enjoy one of our burgers, get their holiday shopping kicked off,” she said.