TUPELO - The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) has kicked off their 2023 Annual Giving Campaign virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live. Last year, the campaign raised over $270,000 for the five North Mississippi Clubs located in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties.
This year, supporters of the movement and community partners took part in a virtual discussion led by WCBI’s Allie Martin. 2023 Campaign Chair Lindsey Chaney and BGCNMS President Becky Rollins announced this year’s campaign led by a team of volunteers. Panelists included: Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Mike Bianco, Club Alumni Louis Conley, Rotary Club of Tupelo President Amanda Angle, City of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Toyota Mississippi Corporate Communications Manager Tiffannie Hedin.
Fundraising will continue through April 12. The recorded video is still available on the organization's Facebook page — www.facebook.com/bgcnms.
“Boys & Girls Clubs keep activity fees low so that all children can attend," Chaney said in a release. "Contributions by generous companies, foundations and individuals are each essential for providing our promise to our youth. The Annual Campaign is one way that we close the gap between activity fees and the real cost of delivering services."
This year's overall campaign goal is $250,000. Team volunteers include Trey Hankins, Brenda Storey, Beverly Baylis, Mary Childs, Beverly Hankins, Joyce Grady, Dr. Stephen Monroe, Frank Dyer, III, Ed Morgan, Dr. Judith Thompson, Marcia Bibbs, Camie Bianco, Mike Nobles, Pam Brown, Bob Monroe, Minerva Graham, Jill West and Lisa Nichols.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.
“The generous donations received from individuals, businesses and foundations provide the opportunity for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to successfully serve youth at the five clubs," said Zell Long, CEO of BGCNMS. "With an overall GPA of 3.4 and zero teen pregnancies among active members for the past 12 years, there is viable proof of the return on investment."
