TUPELO • Donned in an all-black uniform, Brandon Tucker climbs into a bulky, sunshine-colored fire truck at 5:30 a.m. and begin his daily to-do list.
The Mantachie native drives down the gray runway of the Tupelo Regional Airport to inspect aviation equipment, clear the taxiway of debris and ensure his fire protection equipment is fully operational.
“Aviation safety is all about redundancy,” said Tucker, an officer with the Tupelo Airport Authority.
While most families in Northeast Mississippi went through a mental checklist to make sure Thanksgiving spreads were complete, Tucker on Thursday morning went through a checklist of his own to make sure that the Tupelo airport was safe for a 7:30 a.m. flight to depart for Nashville.
Tucker serves a dual first responder role at the airport by acting as a firefighter and a local law enforcement presence – a job that’s almost tailor made for him.
After graduating high school, Tucker enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter mechanic for five years, where he was first introduced to the intricacies of aviation. After leaving the military, he spent some time in college obtaining an associate degree.
After college, he decided to become a police officer for a few years. But he felt an urge to get connected again to aviation. So he became a public safety officer for the airport authority, a blend of his military background and his law enforcement experience.
“You get the opportunity to provide assistance and potentially save lives,” Tucker said.
One of the few negatives of the job is the downtime. A typical shift for Tucker goes from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., which totals to a 16 and a half hour slot.
Tucker has found creative ways to make the time go by faster. He often goes for a jog, socializes with colleagues and spends time with his two children when his wife brings them out for a visit.
No matter how he alleviates the lull, he must always be on standby should an emergency arise.
“I always have my radios within distance,” Tucker said.
Thankfully, a major emergency has not occurred under his watch, but he’s prepared should one occur.
The most intense moment Tucker has experienced is when an engine in a jet traveling to Florida wasn’t functioning properly, so it had to make an emergency landing in Tupelo.
An experienced hand leading the airport public safety is vital. A sitting U.S. president has twice landed on the runway, the University of Mississippi’s football team travels out of the airport frequently and a bevy of private pilots use the airspace.
Though Tucker and the other officers operate on redundancy and checklists, they sometimes encounter people who aren’t as organized as they are.
“I get tickled at people who miss their flights,” Tucker admitted.
The untimely customers often beg the officer to bend the rules when they’re late, which can sometimes lead to some tough conversations. Still, the overwhelming majority of the customers are positive and friendly.
Animals, though, can cause more problems than humans.
Given Tupelo’s rural location, coyotes have squeezed into the facility by getting under the fence, which can be a nuisance and a safety hazard for airplanes. To remove the creatures from the area, Tucker has to dispose of the animals one way or another.
Since the airport is near Ballard Park, the locally infamous park geese also congregate on the runway from time-to-time. To prevent a bird from damaging an engine, Tucker has to scatter the birds away to make the area safe for takeoff.
Since Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year for airports, officers and first responders such as Tucker are used to working the holidays.
“First responders know a thing or two about sacrificing time away from our families,” Tucker said. “It’s just part of the job.”
Tucker spent time with his family before Thanksgiving to still find a way to give thanks and share a meal.
But one thing he was thankful for on Thursday is that no flights are scheduled to arrive or depart from the facility on Christmas Day, which means he’ll get to spend holiday time with his wife and two children on that day.
“We’re here when everyone else is enjoying holidays, but we still find time for enjoyment," Tucker said.