TUPELO • Tupelo City Council will meet on Thursday to finalize their guidelines for the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within the city limits.
The city’s proposed medical cannabis ordinance, approved by the Tupelo Planning Committee on Monday and set to be discussed by the City Council on Thursday, March 24, has been months in the making. The 25-page ordinance details the medical marijuana industry’s footprint inside Tupelo and includes regulations like where growers can locate their facilities, the size of dispensary parking lots to what can and cannot be included on cannabis signage.
Following Thursday’s work session, set to start at 6 p.m. and open to the public, the City Council will hold another public hearing on April 5 before voting on whether to adopt the ordinance.
City officials also have the option to disallow the growth and sale of medical marijuana altogether. If they do, Tupelo residents can file a petition to force the matter to come to a vote via special election.
In its current form, the city’s proposed ordinance takes many of its cues from the city’s liquor store and pharmacy regulations. The guidelines feature tight restrictions on where businesses can set up shop, along with other "time, place and manner" restrictions established by the state.
What follows are some of the ordinance’s highlights as it currently stands.
Where can medical cannabis facilities locate?
Following the state's regulations, the city places dispensaries, research and testing facilities under commercial or mixed-use zones, while both processing and cultivation facilities will go into agricultural zones.
The city’s ordinance, which follows the state’s base regulations, prohibits facilities from locating within 1,000 feet of “protected places,” including churches, schools and childcare centers. Dispensaries also cannot locate within 1,500 feet of other dispensaries.
The city’s ordinance further prohibits facilities from locating within 1,000 feet of funeral homes and correctional facilities. City Planner Jenny Savely said the city’s reasoning for the addition was because both facilities also provide religious services.
With written permission from a protected place, a facility can reduce the buffer by 500 feet.
If passed as-is, the city’s rules would prohibit facilities from locating within the Fairpark subdivision.
According to Savely, this last prohibition was put in place because the city is focusing on the area’s residential development. She said the city believed the area would need “extra protection” because it was one of the few neighborhoods in a mixed-use zone.
She said there were still spaces in and near downtown that were in “rock-throwing distance” that dispensaries could locate.
Size of cultivation facilities heavily regulated
Savely said agricultural zones in the city also function as residential zones. Because of this, the city would further restrict the sizes of cultivation facilities based on “canopy size,” meaning how much growing space the facility has. Anything under 15,000 square feet would be classified as "use by right," but anything over that would need planning committee approval.
The city breaks facilities sizes down into six tiers based on square footage. The smallest regular facilities are in Tier 1 — between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet. Facilities can cap out at 100,000 square feet at Tier 6. Anything under 1,000 to 2,000 square feet is considered a micro-cultivation facility.
Signage cannot include cartoon or cannabis leaf imagery
Signage, under the city’s proposed guidelines, features some strict rules as to what can and can’t be featured. The ordinance prohibits using images of cannabis plant buds or leaves and paraphernalia, a staple of CBD and hemp marketing imagery.
Savely said the Mississippi State Department of Health is in charge of regulating signage and has yet to give detailed guidelines on signage for medical cannabis dispensaries, so the city crafted its portion of the ordinance using examples from states where the medical and recreational cannabis industry already exists.
“We wanted to go ahead and get ahead of any signage restrictions if the MSDH doesn’t give us any guidance in time,” Savely said.
Cannabis buds and leaves were disallowed, Savely said, because the planning committee members did not want “to see the leaf everywhere.”
Along with cannabis imagery, the city also prohibits “cartoon or other imagery that would attract or appeal to minors.” Leaflets, brochures and handbills are also prohibited. Signage cannot advertise claims "not backed by research” or “used out of context.”
Signage placement mostly follows the rule set established by the zoning guidelines. Signs promoting medical cannabis are barred from being located in zones a medical cannabis facility could not locate, and signs cannot be mobile. They must be on a facility's premises.
Savely also said these restrictions and guidelines are subject to change if the state releases more in-depth guidance or as the city establishes “what the industry will look like in our area."
Council may still tweak the proposed ordinance
Thursday’s work session will allow city officials to tweak the proposed ordinance however they see fit.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the council could also decide against adopting the amendment but also choose not to opt out, which would leave the city with the default regulations set by the state.
“We are already opted in. We have 90 days to either opt out or decide to stay,” he said during the planning committee meeting on Monday. “If (the council) doesn’t do anything on April 5, we will be there without any extra regulations.”