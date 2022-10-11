BOONEVILLE – On Jan. 17, 2022, Joyce Stubbs had an appointment scheduled at the NMMC Breast Care Center in Tupelo for her yearly mammogram.
But she wasn't feeling well that day; she'd just gotten over her second bout with COVID-19.
"I almost skipped that mammogram, but something inside me said, 'Joyce, don't skip it,'" said Stubbs, 48.
She kept her appointment, figuring the results of the screening test would be the same as they'd been the previous seven years — all clear.
Three days later, she got a phone call from the Breast Care Center saying they wanted her to come back in for an ultrasound.
"They did the ultrasound, then the doctor came in and said he didn't want to jump the gun, but he wanted to do a biopsy," she said. "I was nervous, but the doctors and nurses there are so wonderful and put me at ease."
On Jan. 31, Stubbs got the phone call she'll never forget.
"They said the biopsy showed a malignancy; I had breast cancer." said Stubbs, a Bank Secrecy Act analyst at Cadence. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I immediately told my husband, and he just grabbed me and hugged me and said, 'We're going to get through this. You're going to be fine.'"
Stubbs was blindsided by the diagnosis. There was no history of breast cancer on her mother's or father's sides of the family. But because she was faithful in her yearly mammograms, she was diagnosed as stage 1, a very early stage.
"People think of cancer in stages, but cancer is also in grades," she said. "I was stage 1, but grade 3, which is a more aggressive cancer, so I couldn't take chemo pills. I didn't have a choice but to do eight rounds of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation."
Stubbs underwent a lumpectomy on her right breast on Feb. 14, and had her first chemotherapy treatment on March 28.
"The chemo made me sick, but then I had to have a shot the day after chemo to build my white cells," she said. "It made me feel like I had arthritis; I just ached all over."
After her first treatment, she felt so horrible that she decided she didn't want to go back for any more.
"I thought, 'I just don't want to do this,'" she said. "But my spiritual advisor, Angela Pannell, came and prayed with me that night."
Now determined, Stubbs had a chemo treatment every other week, always on Wednesday, for four months. Her husband, Loucius, who works 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., would get off work and accompany her. Her last chemo treatment was July 6.
Two weeks later, she started radiation treatments – five days a week for six weeks. Her last treatment was Aug. 31.
"The last week of radiation, I didn't want to finish," Stubbs said. "I was so burnt. But my prayer warriors got me through that. I had a prescription cream for people who have second and third degree burns, but what worked for me was raw, unfiltered coconut oil that a friend sent me in the mail."
In September, she had a C-T scan after her last radiation treatment, and it showed she was cancer-free. Her next mammogram is scheduled for December.
"As of right now, I'm in remission," said Stubbs. "I'm a breast cancer survivor."
Stubbs credits her husband, children, siblings and friends for helping her through the journey. She and Loucious share five children and 16 grandchildren.
"I always had family here to help me at all times to take care of anything I needed, from cooking, cleaning and taking me to doctor visits, to helping my husband care for me," she said. "My 12-year-old granddaughter, Jada, was like a little nurse. She's put coconut oil on me or cooked for me. She helped me tremendously."
And while the chemo and radiation were tough and took a mental and physical toll on her, she's grateful she made it — and painfully aware that others don't.
"I didn't know I could be this strong," Stubbs said. "I'm a helper by nature, and I didn't think I'd be able to accept help from people. I'm grateful for the woman this has made me. I'm more patient, more kind. Cancer makes you see life from a different standpoint. I don't take anything for granted anymore. You never know from one day to the next what can happen."
