Joyce Stubbs of Booneville was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. After eight rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments, she is in remission.

 Thomas Wells

BOONEVILLE – On Jan. 17, 2022, Joyce Stubbs had an appointment scheduled at the NMMC Breast Care Center in Tupelo for her yearly mammogram.

ginna.parsons@djournal.com

