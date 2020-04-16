MERIDIAN - Mitchell Distributing will host a Bud & Burgers Virtual Competition Friday night.
With Virtual Bud & Burgers and due to the current shelter in place regulations, this event will take place entirely online on a Facebook event page created by Mitchell Distributing. You can find the page by visiting their Facebook page.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and people have until 8 p.m. to take a picture of their cooked burger (plated and dressed) and post it on the event page. There will be multiple winning categories such as People’s Choice, the burger picture voted on by others who have the most “likes” and shares, Best of Show, which is judged based on team spirit and costume get-up, Bud and Burgers Champion, which includes a picture of your burger with a Budweiser, and Most Instagrammable. Prizes range from Budweiser speaker towers to Weber grills and Bud Light coolers.
While the burgers are coming in, there will also be a “live event” on the event page. The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will be hosting the live event and featuring chefs and restaurants from local restaurants. There will also be opportunities to hear from local chefs and homecooks from around the state.
Tupelo was the first town where a virtual Bud & Burgers competition was held on April 3, which was supposed to be the actual event in Downtown Tupelo. Mitchell Distributing teamed up with the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association to create a virtual event to replace the event until the competition could be rescheduled and were thrilled with the response from the community. From that event, a statewide competition idea was created.
“We’re really excited to bring Bud & Burgers virtual during this unknown time,” said Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Companies. “We thought this event would be a positive opportunity for our communities to feel a sense of togetherness even while participating from homes.”