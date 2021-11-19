TUPELO • Buddy Dickerson and Wesley Webb will compete on a Tuesday runoff ballot to represent a portion of western Lee County on the Board of Supervisors for the next two years.
The county will conduct a special election runoff on Tuesday to fill the District 3 supervisors seat, which that was vacated when Todd Jordan resigned to become the mayor of Tupelo.
Dickerson is the owner of Elite Sports and Pro Designs, a printing and embroidering company.
Webb is a real estate broker for Mossy Oak Properties of Tupelo. A native of Lee County, Webb sits on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and a member of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare committee.
Both candidates are natives of Tupelo and have never held elected office before.
The county will conduct the runoff election on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Ahead of the election, the two candidates recently participated in a forum conducted by the Daily Journal to inform voters about their policy positions on a range of local issues.
Lee County Adult Jail remains large issue
The new District 3 supervisor will face the contentious matter of the local jail. The current facility, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has long challenged county leaders.
The board earlier this year passed a resolution that would give itself the authority to take on up to $85 million in bonded debt to construct a new judicial complex, repair roads and renovate other public buildings. Most sitting supervisors have promised, however, that they intend to keep the price tag below the upper limit of $85 million.
Both candidates believe that the county should construct a new jail.
Dickerson did not offer a specific plan on the jail, but believes that the county should be transparent with voters about how much money is going to be spent on the jail and do a better job of informing taxpayers about any tax increases that will be needed.
“People are confused,” Dickerson said. “And they think the jail is an $85 million jail. They’re also confused about how much their taxes are going to cost.”
Webb believes that the board's priority should be building a jail and a new administrative office for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. After that, everything else can be built in phases.
“Let’s build a jail and administrative offices,” Webb said. “And then look and see what we can do later down the road from that. The biggest concern with this is keeping the inmates safe and keeping the people who work for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.”
Local humane society asking for more local funding
The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society has asked the city of Tupelo and Lee County to each increase its funding to $30,000 per month to help fund the facility. The county currently gives $53,000 a year to the facility, and the humane society’s leaders say that it is going to struggle to keep the facility open if funding doesn’t increase.
Both Dickerson and Webb said they are sympathetic to the humane society, but would like more information about how the additional funds will be spent.
“I’m not going to say let’s give it to them all - all $30,000,” Webb said. “But let's go back and see what they’re looking to spend this on.”
Dickerson said that he believes more conversations are needed about the increased funding and suggested greater oversight.
“Hopefully, they can audit and check and see if the funds are going where they’re supposed to be going,” Dickerson said.
Candidates speak about federal relief money
Lee County is set to receive a little over $16 million in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The rules in the law allow for local governments to use the money to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and for water, sewage, and broadband expansion.
But Lee County leaders are also exploring if the federal money can be used to construct portions of a new Lee County jail.
Both candidates said that they had directly heard from other Lee County officials that most of the federal dollars are going toward building a new jail.
Webb did not object to the money going toward a new jail, but expressed a desire for some of the money to go toward local infrastructure instead.
“The way I understand it, we were going to use most of it for the jail,” Webb said. “Do we need to use all of it? I don’t know yet. I wouldn’t mind seeing some of it, maybe going toward some of the roads as well because we have some roads in our district that do need to be fixed as well.”
Dickerson likewise said from what he understands, the county is dead-set on using most of the federal dollars to build parts of the new jail.
“That's really all that I know as far as where that money is going,” Dickerson said. “That is going to be $16 million off the total (cost of the jail). That’s what I’ve been told. We just have to wait and see.”
Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 23
The county will conduct the election on Tuesday, and polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 23. To cast a ballot, voters must bring a valid form of photo ID with them at the precinct.
The three county precincts in District 3 are Belden Baptist Church located at 4121 McCullough Boulevard; the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V, located at 1879 Coley Road; and Lawndale Presbyterian Church located at 1500 Lawndale Drive.
Whichever candidate receives the most votes from the election will take office as soon as the results of the election are certified.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.