In this file photo from April 20, 2018, the renowned Budweiser Clydesdales, steered by Manny Raber, Rudy Helmuth and Bud the Dalmatian, make their way west on Main Street to make deliveries to downtown restaurants in Tupelo. The famous horses will be back in Tupelo for the Reed's Christmas Parade on Wednesday.
TUPELO • The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will trot down West Main Street on Wednesday night during the 73rd annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade.
The horses, along with the iconic red beer wagon, are being brought to Tupelo by Mitchell Distributing, the largest Anheuser-Busch wholesaler in Mississippi, which serves approximately one fourth of Mississippi's counties.
The Clydesdales, a symbol of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company since 1933, last visited North Mississippi in 2018. They haven't participated in local Christmas parades since 2013.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least 3 years old, stand approximately 18 hands (6 feet) at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.
A gentle temperament is also important since the hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
"It’s an honor to have the Budweiser Clydesdales visit our north Mississippi locations this holiday season," Anna Grace Tanner, Communications Manager for Mitchell Companies, said in a press release. "This visit was actually a rescheduled visit from spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to be able to have them visit the areas for different Christmas festivities."
Mitchell Distributing is a third-generation, family-owned company with warehouse locations in Meridian, Leland, Shannon and Gulfport, as well as a location in Baltimore, Maryland.
Along with their appearance in the Tupelo Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Clydesdales will be at Starkville's Holiday Bazaar at the Mill from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for photo ops.
A Starkville Clydesdales showcase parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. with the hitch making beer deliveries down Main Street and through the Cotton District.
Their last appearance will be in the Columbus Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.