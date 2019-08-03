TUPELO • On Tuesday, voters will take the first step toward selecting the county’s top leadership for the next four years, and the candidates who win the backing of the voters will inherit a range of opportunities and problems in the economic and population hub of Northeast Mississippi.
Supervisor candidates have offered up campaign talking points centered around road and bridge upkeep and economic opportunity. Those candidates also boast about their resumes and their commitment to low taxes.
But beyond the campaign speeches for a local office that doesn’t often carry much prestige or attention, there’s real business to be done in Lee County – the most populous county in the region as well as that region’s employment and retail center, thanks in large part to the county seat of Tupelo.
The area’s boosters tout the strength of its schools, the skills of its workers and the quality of its life.
However, when a new four-year term of office begins in January, supervisors won’t just have to take up the task of keeping the train of success on track. They’ll face some real challenges, including a shifting industrial economy, personnel needs and strains within local government, especially involving law enforcement and the jail.
Economic development
Supervisor candidates up and down the ballot say they want to boost the region’s economy and bring jobs to local residents.
Certain candidates point to a boom in home construction, and want to lend a hand where able. Others say keeping roads patched and paved will help business.
Within the last term, the Board of Supervisors did make an investment into industrial recruitment on a larger scale. Those efforts remain underway and could conceivably require additional investment from supervisors.
In 2018, supervisors agreed to issue bonds and spend about $3 million to purchase 500 acres of land on Tupelo’s west side. The land is just north of state Mississippi Highway 6/U.S. Highway 278 and west of Bissell Road.
That property will be developed into a new industrial and business park called the Hive. The Community Development Foundation is leading the development of the park and the recruitment of potential business tenants.
“We’re actively recruiting,” said Jon Milstead, CDF’s vice president of planning and property development. “We’ve talked to several companies about sites at the Hive. We’ve had some interested companies.”
With the county footing the bill to buy the land, the city of Tupelo has agreed to bring water lines to the site. A grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission grant paid for the construction of an access road into the site.
The county holds an option to purchase an additional 500 acres of land in the area, and some work on the site remains ongoing. But Milstead doesn’t know when supervisors may next be asked to invest in the area.
“We probably won’t do any further work than what we’ve done until we get a few companies located there,” Milstead said.
CDF leaders have discussed a number of options for the park’s future – including the technology sector or the automotive parts industry. But there’s not much settled yet.
“It takes a long time for these things to develop,” Milstead said.
County administrator
Lee County hasn’t had a full-time county administrator in more than two years. The last person to hold the role, Sean Thompson, retired for health reasons in the spring of 2017. Ever since, Chancery Clerk Bill Benson has held the post of interim county administrator, a job he took on in addition to the duties of his own elected post.
Supervisors talked off-and-on for a little while after Thompson’s retirement about seeking a new administrator, but those talks never became serious.
Now, Benson says that when supervisors begin a new four-year term in January, he expects that supervisors will look into hiring an administrator.
“I think they would be better served with a full-time county administrator,” Benson said. “I think it’d be good for them and for the county. I do believe they’ll probably take a look at that.”
Benson also made it clear that he’s happy to give the post up.
“It’s not going to hurt my feelings,” Benson said. “It’s not something I’m looking to make permanent.”
The supervisors hold the sole power to hire the administrator, by majority vote, and the administrator works at the will and pleasure of the board.
The post can be a significant one, however. Thompson held the post for almost nine years and, until his stroke, typically played a key role crafting the annual budget of Lee County government and managing the various units of county government.
Before Thompson, Ronnie Bell held the administrator job for 19 years.
Lee County jail
Supervisors, citizens, even the sheriff – they’re all sick of talking about it, but the fact remains that the conditions of the Lee County Adult Jail remain a festering but nearly intractable problem that has eluded all efforts by supervisors to find a solution going back more than a decade.
When asked in a recent interview, Sheriff Jim Johnson acknowledged immense frustrations on the issue.
“I am only going to answer the question because I have been asked,” Johnson said. “I am not mentioning this jail no more. I am through with it. My hands are up. I am through with it. I have tried and tried and exhausted everything with the board and numerous board presidents. I am tired of fooling with it.”
The current jail was completed in 1997 and officials at the time said its design could allow for the addition of extra bed space.
Despite discussion, no additions have ever been constructed and Johnson now believes the facility is so extensively degraded – included poor plumbing, laundry and HVAC design – that renovations and expansions are not feasible.
Supervisors made repeated stabs at the issue throughout the last term, but the actual proposals that made it to a vote didn’t meet favor with the sheriff or a majority of supervisors.
Now, looking toward a new term and potentially new supervisors, Johnson said supervisors need to gather their own evidence.
“I would really like to see the board as a whole come and truly understand what we go through on a daily basis and understand the process and the strain we go through operating this facility in the conditions it is in,” Johnson said. “They need to see firsthand what I am dealing with on a daily basis.”