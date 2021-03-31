TUPELO • The Autism Center of North Mississippi (ACNM) will benefit from two separate events in Tupelo this Friday in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation will host their annual Burger Frenzy this Friday at 11 a.m. in Ballard Park. For $10 (or $8 for those who preorder), attendees can purchase a plate with a burger, chips, cookie and a drink.
Proceeds from the sale of these plates will benefit the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
Also this Friday, Pepsi of Tupelo will host an awareness day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at D’Casa on 713 South Gloster Street. There will be food and giveaways. Monetary and food donations will also be accepted for the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
ACNM will also sell T-shirts, which is their biggest fundraiser, said Melinda Tidwell, executive director of the Autism Center of North Mississippi. The goal is to sell 1,000 shirts, which will raise $20,000 to $25,000.
According to Tidwell, autism awareness is important in making the public aware of how autism affects children and their families encounter. The organization’s goal is to promote general acceptance, Tidwell said, and also raise understanding of what autism is, how parents can spot signs of it in their own children and how to seek help.
“We are just trying to get people to understand what autism is and to be more accepting of people with autism,” Tidwell said.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation tries to have the event every year in April for Autism Awareness Month, said Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Alex Farned. This year, the fundraiser just happened to fall on World Autism Day.
After being unable to host the event last year because of the pandemic, the department hopes this year’s event receives a good response from the local community. Each year, the amount raised has increased, from approximately $1,000 to $1,500 in the first year to around $5,000 by 2019.
“The community has gotten behind this and ordered more burgers and stuff from us, which has been great,” Farned said.
Preorders can be made by calling the parks and recreation department’s office at (662) 841-6440.
The D’Casa event resulted from Pepsi adopting autism as one of their focus areas, Tidwell said. Employees began collecting supplies and reinforcers such as toys and candy, which staff use during treatment. The event will be set up in the parking lot, where Pepsi and ACNM staff will give out Pepsi products, promotional materials, and information.
As the only autism center in North Mississippi, ACNM serves 120 children per week and has more than 400 more kids on its waiting list. With at least five children in North Mississippi diagnosed with autism each week, the need is “tremendous,” Tidwell said.
“We are doing everything we can to grow our services … to try to take care of as many children as we can,” Tidwell said.
ACNM is the only service provider to accept children with Medicaid, and while they receive some reimbursement from insurance and Medicaid, it doesn’t cover the full cost of services, Tidwell said.
“Medicaid provides about half of the actual cost of the actual service, so there’s a gap that we have to raise the money to cover,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell said fundraisers contribute to 10% to 15% of their budget, with donors, restaurant percentage nights, and grants covering the lion’s share. ACNM have resumed seeing clients daily and have adjusted their protocol to wear masks, encourage separation and implement stricter cleaning. To limit access to the lobby and children, clients must buzz in.
People can help ACNM by buying T-shirts. Tidwell also welcomes businesses and groups interested in collecting supplies to reach out. People can also follow The Autism Center of North Mississippi Facebook page to keep up with their event throughout the year.