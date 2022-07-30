TUPELO • Tupelo's own Mary-Morgan Burks will chassé across the stage tonight as a celebrity dancer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's annual Dance Like the Stars fundraising event. But she's likely achieved a record-breaking victory before the spotlight even falls upon her.
Burks spent the summer raising money for local Boys & Girls Clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Her fundraising efforts began on May 1; since then, she has tirelessly worked to meet and exceed the minimum $20,000 asked of each dancer.
As of last Friday, she’d hit that minimum three times over.
"My last total was $60,507, but I’ve had a couple big donations come in since then," she said.
Rhonda Hanby set the previous fundraising record a decade ago when she raised $61,195, making her the overall fundraising winner and record breaker for Dance Like the Stars in 2012.
Following behind Burks is Ripley's Keith Storey, who as of July 22 had raised $28,311, and Tupelo's Tommy Green, who had raised $26,683 by that same date. Jessica Hollinger of Tupelo has also collected $26,367 in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
A lifelong native of the All-America City, Burks will also achieve another first for the long-running fundraiser: She’ll be the programs first-ever third generation celebrity dancer, following in the footsteps of her grandfather Jimmy Long and mother Susan Long Pierce before her.
The yearly fundraiser brings sparkle and shine to the BancorpSouth Arena stage as celebrity dancers light up the night with their ballroom dance routines. Each routine has taken months to polish with the help of professionals from The Dance Studio in downtown Tupelo.
The Dance Studio annually partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to provide the local celebrity dancers with training and choreography, preparing them to take the stage with their professional partners.
However, Burks is no stranger to the stage. Her grandmother, Sharon Long, is the owner and director of Tupelo Academy of Dance Arts and Tupelo Ballet. A performer since age 2, Burks has mastered the art of dance, specifically ballet, under her grandmother's tutelage.
Burkes never meant to break record
The more than $60,000 that Burks has raised along with the funds other celebrity dancers have collected will financially assist Boys & Girls Clubs across North Mississippi as they finish out the summer months, when operation costs for the clubs historically increase, and go toward preparing them to accept more attendees as school starts back in August.
Burks candidly said she didn’t enter this year’s fundraiser with the goal of raising the most money. In fact, she initially found the minimum goal to be intimidating.
"My goal was not to break the record at first,” she said. “You're given a minimum of $20,000 in the beginning, and you're thinking 'Oh my gosh, how am I going to get there.'"
But when Burks hit her minimum fundraising goal, she challenged herself to keep going.
"I set a new goal after that to hit $34,000, and I hit $34,000. After that, I said let's go to $54,000 and thought there was no way I'd make it there," Burks said. "The day I hit $54,000 was kind of surreal, and at that point, I said to my husband, 'We're going to do it.'"
Burks and her husband, Taylor, are both from Tupelo, so they combined their contacts to reach as many people as possible.
The former ballerina said she bought a computer to create spreadsheets after the first meeting with the other dancers.
"I stayed up all night teaching myself how to use spreadsheets again," said the Ole Miss business degree graduate.
When asking sponsors to donate, Burks made it a priority to highlight the real reason for a donor's financial generosity.
"I separated myself from the question,” she said. “You're not giving money to me, you're giving it to the Boys & Girls Club.”
When she steps on stage tonight, Burks will perform a West Coast Swing routine to a high-energy song. The dance is dedicated to her grandfather, who she described as "a crowd pleaser," inspiring her to select a dance that would do the same for everyone in attendance.
"I hope by the end of the song everyone is singing along and clapping and wanting to dance," she said.
When describing her many years as a dancer prior to Dance Like the Stars, Burks said her attitude was the same then as it is now, especially throughout the last few months of fundraising.
"If I'm going to do anything,” Burks said, “I'm going to be able to do it extra.”
