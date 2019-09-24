TUPELO • The Mississippi Forestry Commission on Tuesday approved a request from the Lee County Board of Supervisors to enact a countywide burn ban that will last until Oct. 24.
The board unanimously voted to ask the commission to approve the request at its regular meeting on Monday, after supervisors said they had heard from several volunteer firefighters in the county who were concerned about increased risks of fires because of outdoor burning mixed with dry weather.
Lee County’s burn ban comes at a time when three other counties and numerous cities in the state have also enacted a burn ban.
Russell Bozeman, the MFC state forester, said in a statement that wildfires typically increase in the state in late September through the end of October.
“Over the past two weeks, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to more than 60 wildfires across the state that have burned nearly 2,000 acres,” Bozeman said. “Because of the lack of rainfall the state has seen over the past month and the current forecast, the threat of wildfire is elevated across the state.”
Jason Scott, the director of information and outreach for the forestry commission, recently told the Daily Journal by phone that he expected the forestry commission to approve the request, given the lack of rain the state has received.
“Given the current weather conditions and the way that the weather has been, I expect once we get the paperwork, we’ll approve it,” Scott recently said. “It doesn’t look like there’s any significant rain in the forecast for the state for at least another week.”
The ban means there should be no outdoor burning of any kind including using an outdoor fire pit, bonfires or campfires.
Exemptions to the ban include the forestry commission doing burning and certified burn managers in the state.
“This fall wildfire season, we’re coming off of a dry summer,” Scott said. “Things are starting to dry out, and we don’t have the rainfall. That’s a lot of fuel for a fire.”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department will be responsible for enforcing the burn ban, and if found in violation of the ban, residents could be fined up to $500.
The board of supervisors will have a chance to amend the ban at its next meeting on Oct. 7.