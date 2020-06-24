Business leaders and organizations across the state have rallied behind the movement to change Mississippi's flag, including the powerful Mississippi Economic Council and CEOs of some of the largest publicly traded companies.
In full page ads in newspapers across the state and social media, the MEC – which bills itself as the state's chamber of commerce – said it was time "for a state flag that moves Mississippi onward and unifies Mississippians."
The group said it joined state businesses and industry "to urge state leaders to make positive change that help inspire future economic growth and open doors for more jobs."
The MEC's board of directors includes the top executives of some of the largest companies doing business in the state, including Atmos Energy, AT&T, Entergy Mississippi; Ergon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Mississippi Power; Toyota Motor North America; Trustmark; and W.G. Yates and Sons Construction.
Other business leaders adding their names to the MEC ad included top executives at Butler Snow, Chevron, Cspire, Hancock Whitney, Nissan and Sanderson Farms.
Board members from Northeast Mississippi include Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of BancorpSouth; David Brevard, president and CEO of B&B Concrete; T. Martin Williams, vice president and CFO of Corinth Coca-Cola; Mitch Waycaster, president and CEO of Renasant Bank; and Jack Reed Jr., chairman of R.W. Reed Co.
Among other Northeast Mississippi business leaders adding their signatures was Chelsea Baulch, executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce; Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK; Blair Hughes, owner of Park Heights restaurant; Allen Kurr, vice president of economic development, Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation; GT McCullough, project manager of The Alliance; Vince Overholt, plant manager of Kimberly-Clark; Allen Pegues, owner of Premium Productions; Mike Robinson, vice president and general manager of Hunter Douglas; Kurt Shettles, president and CEO of McCarty Architects; Andrew Warmath, CFO of Barnes Crossing Auto Group and Tollie White, chairman of the Community Development Foundation.
Other economic development officials in Northeast Mississippi said they, too, supported a flag change, although not all could speak for their boards or entire membership.
Mike Tagert, the president and CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, said, "We strongly agree that we need to change the flag. And I have personally been on record that I believe we need to change the flag. The GSDP has been on record since 2015 and we have a brand new resolution reaffirming our position."
Leon Hays of the Prentiss County Development Association said he was personally for seeing the flag changed, but said the PCDA had not yet taken a stand.
The Mississippi Bankers Association also reaffirmed its stance on a flag change, a move it supported in 2001.
"We believe that the state flag should be a symbol that represents the whole state, and the current flag is offensive to many Mississippi citizens. It not only serves as a painful reminder of our state’s past but it also perpetuates negative stereotypes about our state. We believe it is time to make a deliberate choice as a state to move forward.
"The flag is divisive and continues to have a negative impact on our state’s economy. The MBA, its leadership, and its membership feel strongly that the adoption of a new flag is timely and a crucial step to improving Mississippi’s image. Adopting a new flag that represents all of Mississippi could lead to improved economic opportunities and quality of life for all of its citizens.
"We support choosing a new flag that represents everyone and gives us a new symbol to help us move forward together toward new successes as a state."
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, announced Tuesday that it would no longer fly the state flag at its stores.
Walmart serves customers at 85 retail units and employs more than 23,000 associates in Mississippi.