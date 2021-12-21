TUPELO • Cadence Bank has made Christmas a bit brighter for two local nonprofits following a pair a sizable donations.
On Monday, the Cadence Bank Foundation (formerly the BancorpSouth Bank Foundation) made $25,000 contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the Salvation Army. The donations were made in honor of Guy Mitchell, who served for 20 years on the BancorpSouth Board of Directors.
BancorpSouth Bank completed its merger with Cadence Bank in October, and the combined entity adopted the Cadence name.
The donation to he Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will help with its efforts to provide young people with programs and services that help them build confidence, succeed in school and lead healthy lives.
“We’re proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and its programs that foster the growth and development of our next generation of leaders,” said Leighton Gibens, president of BancorpSouth's Tupelo market. “The incredible work it does is supporting the social, physical and educational needs of children in our community.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has five clubs serving more than 1,800 youth, ages 6 to 18, in Lee, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need the organization the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs, visit www.bgcnms.org.
The foundation's contribution to The Salvation Army will support its homeless shelter in Tupelo and help it maintain its Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, which provides temporary shelter, food and laundry facilities for individuals and families.
“Our company has a long relationship with The Salvation Army, so we're proud to continue to support its efforts to provide homeless individuals with the resources and support they need to regain stability,” Gibens said. “This shelter plays a critical role in our community's response to homelessness, providing a great resource for people who need a warm and safe place to stay. ”
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, five in 10,000 Mississippians among the general population are homeless. Many of these individuals and families are without shelter.
The Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, which opened in October 2019, has wings for men, women and families. For more information about The Salvation Army’s Tupelo operations, visit www.salvationarmyalm.org.
Cadence Bank has approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas.