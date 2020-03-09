TUPELO — Camp Bluebird, a special camp for adults who have been diagnosed with cancer, will be held April 24-26 at Fellowship Christian Camp at Crows Neck in Tishomingo.
“Camp Bluebird, which is co-sponsored by North Mississippi Medical Center and the AT&T Pioneers, provides campers with a few days of rest, recreation and the opportunity to share experiences,” said Jamie Grissom, LMSW, oncology social worker.
Campers are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities ranging from arts and crafts to educational programs.
Each camper in the medically supervised camp will be assigned a counselor, who is associated with NMMC or the AT&T Pioneers. Counselors complete a special training session prior to their participation.
“Camp Bluebird has quite a loyal following. Many of our campers and counselors come back year after year because the experience helped them at a time in their lives when they needed it, and they also enjoy spending time with the many special friends that they have made,” Grissom said.
The cost of the camp is $55 per person. Scholarships are available to those who need financial assistance. All campers will sleep on bunkbeds in cabin-style facilities and must bring their own toiletry items, linens, comfortable clothing and walking shoes. The registration fee includes meals, a Camp Bluebird T-shirt and any materials needed for special programs or activities.
Anyone interested in registering for Camp Bluebird may call (662) 377-4631 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/camp-bluebird.