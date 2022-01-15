TUPELO • On the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Committee for King reflected on “living the legacy” of King through its Saturday movie program.
After weather caused a shift to a virtual-only program, the pre-recorded hour-long program aired shortly after 6 p.m. It featured a diversity of community voices, tributes to historic African-Americans from Parkway Elementary and Plantersville Middle students, and the recorded words of King.
The goal of Saturday’s program was to shine a light on the businesses and organizations that do the work of keeping King’s legacy alive, said CFK chairperson Shawn Brevard.
“We’re celebrating those individuals,” Brevard said. “We’re trying to offer them as models for us to be inspired by.”
This year’s keynote speakers included Tupelo native and Ole Miss sophomore Kyion White and Toyota Mississippi president David Fernandes.
“We also liked the idea of a younger voice and a more experienced voice,” Brevard said. “You have two generations, two different ways of viewing the living the legacy topic.”
CFK executive director Charles Penson said White was chosen as an example of a bright young man who wants to continue Dr. King’s work. White is a 2020 Tupelo High graduate, involved college student, owner of a photography business and honoree recipient of the NAACP and Boys and Girls Club.
White spoke of his desire to emulate Black icons like King and others and leave his own mark on Black history. He shared his own vision of following their legacy: being of God, love others as Jesus loves you and love everyone, peace, and determination.
“I can’t do it alone," White said. "We all have to live the legacy and strive to be a better us every day; then we’ll be able to say we were as notable as the legacies that come before us."
Fernandes was selected as a speaker to represent Toyota’s own amazing outreach, Brevard said. Toyota is one of the MLK Weekend Celebration’s two lead sponsors, and Toyota has served as one of the business leaders in the region for diversity and inclusion within the workforce, Brevard said.
David Fernandes reflected how King’s vision of equality for people of color heavily influenced his own life. In 1972, when he was four, his family fled Uganda and came to the United States.
“As I grew, it was Dr. King’s words that inspired me. He dedicated his life to the nonviolent struggle of civil rights, to bring people together, to providing peace for all mankind,” Fernandes said.
CFK honored this year’s Image Award, Community Service Award, and Drum Major Award recipients.
The Image Award to Lee Williams was received posthumously by his son C.C. Williams. Lee Williams was a well-renowned gospel singer and frontman for the Spiritual QCs (Qualified Christian Singers). He died on Aug. 31, leaving behind an award-winning gospel legacy. In his honor, C.C. Williams thanked God, his family, friends and support team, and CFK for the award.
“This award is beyond excitement. It’s the first award I’ve accepted since my dad final rest," Williams said. "I’m humbled in the sight of God to receive this gift in honor of Mr. Lee Williams."
Modern Beauticians Club president Florine Nails earned the Community Service Award. Nails is a tireless activist not only for CFK, but others, Brevard said. The Tupelo native has served in multiple leadership roles and has a 30-plus passion for youth education. CFK was glad to honor Nails, Brevard said, as she is someone who may fly under the radar.
Oren Dunn Museum curator Leesha Faulkner was chosen for the Drum Major Award.
Brevard described Faulkner as a “very remarkable person” as it pertains to her history. As a journalist, she worked with a team of reporters to help tell the stories of and reopen cold civil rights cases. As curator, she seeks to tell the story of all of Tupelo.
The weekend celebration will continue on Sunday with a panel discussion on Medicaid expansion in Mississippi. The event will be livestreamed from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the CFK website at committeeforking.org and on the Committee for King Facebook page.
The celebration closes Monday with the Modern Beautician's Club recognizing scholarship recipients at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. motorcade. It takes place at the former VF Factory Outlet parking area at 2824 South Eason Blvd in Tupelo. Cars may begin lining up as soon as 9 a.m.
Monday is the final day of the MLK National Day of Service Socks & Scivvies drive, which collects socks and undergarments for those in need. More information can be found on the Volunteer Hub of NE MS Facebook page or website at volunteernems.org.