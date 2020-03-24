TUPELO – Coronavirus responses have severely impacted the U.S. blood supply as Vitalant and other blood centers across the country are struggling to maintain stable inventories.
With school closures and workers at home, 25% of Vitalant’s blood collections anticipated in March have disappeared — almost overnight. And that number continues to grow. Through the end of June, Vitalant — the nation’s second largest blood collector — has had more than 1,400 blood drives canceled, resulting in nearly 41,000 uncollected blood donations.
Vitalant strongly recommends that healthy donors schedule an appointment for a donation over the coming days and weeks — instead of donating without an appointment right now — to help them better serve donors. Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit vitalant.org. Vitalant has nearly 125 donation centers across the country; donors can also give blood at mobile blood drives, which must continue to be organized. Blood donors and mobile blood drives will be needed in the coming weeks and months to ensure a stable blood supply for hospitals.
The Tupelo blood donation center is located at 4326 South Eason Blvd.