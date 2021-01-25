TUPELO • Candice Knowles, a BancorpSouth employee, has qualified to run for the Tupelo City Council’s Ward 2 seat as a Democrat.
Knowles, 38, told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview Monday that she is a lifelong resident of Tupelo and plans to run on the platform of “I am you.”
“I do want people to know that when I sit in the (Council) seat, they sit in the seat too,” Knowles said.
Although Knowles said she did not have any specific ideas or issues she wanted to release at this time, she plans to release a more in-depth platform of issues at a later date.
“I just want the citizens to know that I am here for them,” she said.
Knowles unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Tupelo as a Democrat in 2017 and faced incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton in the Democratic primary. Shelton ultimately prevailed in the race, winning 85% of the primary vote.
Knowles is now the third person to enter the Ward 2 race. She is the second Democratic candidate to qualify, guaranteeing a contested Democratic primary.
Demetra Sherer, a realtor, has also qualified to run as a Democrat for the Ward 2 seat. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary in the general election.
Lynn Bryan, the incumbent councilman, is thus far the only Republican candidate to qualify for the race.
Party primaries will take place on April 6, with the general election occurring on June 8. The deadline for candidates to qualify for municipal elections is Feb. 5.