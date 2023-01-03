featured Candidate tracker 2023: Who has qualified to run for office in Lee County By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal Caleb McCluskey Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi will hold state and county elections this year. Primaries are on Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO — Qualifying for county elections began Jan 3 at 8 a.m. with a qualifying period of 30 days.Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.The Daily Journal will track candidates for all Lee County races throughout the qualifying period.Of the 22 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3:District 1 SupervisorDaniel “Dan” Gale, RWilliam Richey, RDistrict 2 SupervisorMike Smith (i), RDistrict 3 SupervisorWesley Webb (i), RDistrict 4 SupervisorTommie Lee Ivy (i), DDistrict 5 SupervisorBarry Parker, RChris Gillentine, RDistrict 1 ConstableJoe Huckaby (i), RMalcomb Driskill, RDistrict 2 ConstableTed Wood (i), RDistrict 3 ConstableDavid “Davy” Estes, RDistrict 4 ConstableNo one has qualifiedCounty Chancery ClerkNo one has qualifiedCounty Circuit ClerkCamille Roberts Dulaney (i), RCounty CoronerCarolyn Gillentine-Green (i), RCounty Prosecuting AttorneyPhillip M. “Matt” Blanchard (i), R.County SheriffNo one has qualifiedCounty SurveyorNo one has qualifiedCounty Tax AssessorMark “Winky” Weathers (i), RCounty Tax CollectorNo one has qualifiedDistrict 1 Election CommissionerNo one has qualifiedDistrict 1 Justice Court JudgeCharles Hopkins (i), RDistrict 2 Justice Court JudgeMarilyn Reed (i), RDistrict 3 Justice Court JudgePhyllis Maharrey Dye (i), RDistrict 4 Justice Court JudgeNo one has qualified Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Election 2023 County Election Lee County Board Of Supervisors Lee County Constables Election Candidate District Politics Supervisor General Election Lee County Judge Caleb McCluskey Reporter Caleb covers politics and government for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Caleb McCluskey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you