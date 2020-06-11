TUPELO - CATCH Kids' Executive Director Valerie Long announces the re-opening of the evening-community-based CATCH Kids Clinics.
The clinics will open Monday, June 15, in Pontotoc and Tupelo at 5 p.m. for children seeking well-child care, or physicals. On Tuesday, June 16, the clinic will be open in the Haven Acres Community in the Boys and Girls Club Building. The Okolona CATCH Clinic will open on Thursday, June 18, in the rear of the Excel Building on Baskin Street.
Children from birth to 18 years may utilize these clinics. All care and medicines are provided at no cost to the children. Children and parents/guardians accessing the clinic must wear a mask (one will be provided if needed). Only the child and one adult will be allowed to enter at a time. Temperatures will be taken on both child and adult, and no one with temps greater than 99.9 will be allowed to enter.
Sick children will be referred.
For more information, call the CATCH Kids office at 662-377-2194.