TUPELO • Celebration Village, the holiday gift market that brings thousands of people to Tupelo to shop in October, has been canceled this year.
The annual event is the largest individual fundraising event for Sanctuary Hospice House, which provides end-of-life care for those who can’t remain in their homes because of medical needs or because they don’t have an able caregiver. Patients are accepted, regardless of their ability to pay.
Heather Palmer, director of outreach and fundraising for Sanctuary Hospice House, said the decision to nix the event was made in mid-August.
“We consulted with an advisory team made up of staff, board members and community members, and we came to the conclusion that we’d cancel due to coronavirus concerns,” Palmer said. “We’ve seen the impact the virus takes on those affected and felt it would be the best and safest approach for our vendors, volunteers and staff members.”
Celebration Village brings in an average of $300,000 every year, which helps offset operational expenses at Sanctuary Hospice House that aren’t covered by Medicare, Medicaid or traditional insurance reimbursements.
To make up for some of that lost revenue, organizers have come up with a $5,000 raffle event.
“This is the 15th year of Sanctuary Hospice House, so we’re calling it Celebrate Sanctuary,” Palmer said.
Tickets to win the cash prize will go on sale Thursday and be available through Oct. 23. They are $25 each or five for $100.
“So many supporters of Celebration Village come year after year to shop, and all we’re asking is that they consider purchasing a ticket or making a donation in the amount they would normally spend to support Sanctuary at the market,” Palmer said.
Tickets may be purchased at either Sanctuary Village Shoppe location in Tupelo, at Sanctuary Hospice House, online at sanctuaryhospice.org or by texting SH5K to 76959. The drawing will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Tupelo Furniture Market during a radiothon. Ticket-holders do not have to be present to win.
“Celebration Village has become a north Mississippi holiday shopping tradition,” Palmer said. “This is a big loss for us personally. We have 400 volunteers who put their heart and soul into it. It’s a huge disappointment for us not to be able to have it, for sure.”