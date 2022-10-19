Kinsey Cayson and Emmie Chavers set up The Carousel of Pontotoc's booth on Tuesday morning as they prepare their space for Celebration Village in Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual holiday fundraiser event that supports Sanctuary Hospice House. More than 100 vendors will be onsite for the shopping spectacular that opens to the public Thursday, Oct. 20, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22.
Keri McMillin, with the Black Sheep Boutique in Tupelo, places candles on shelves inside her vendors booth on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, getting the space ready for the 20th anniversary of Celebration Village in Tupelo.
Vendors and their helpers move product to booths on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Celebration Village in Tupelo. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Sanctuary House fundraiser that kicks off the holiday season in Tupelo.
Kinsey Cayson and Emmie Chavers set up The Carousel of Pontotoc's booth on Tuesday morning as they prepare their space for Celebration Village in Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual holiday fundraiser event that supports Sanctuary Hospice House. More than 100 vendors will be onsite for the shopping spectacular that opens to the public Thursday, Oct. 20, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Keri McMillin, with the Black Sheep Boutique in Tupelo, places candles on shelves inside her vendors booth on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, getting the space ready for the 20th anniversary of Celebration Village in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Vendors and their helpers move product to booths on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Celebration Village in Tupelo. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Sanctuary House fundraiser that kicks off the holiday season in Tupelo.
TUPELO – Wednesday marks a milestone in one of Tupelo's most anticipated annual events, when Celebration Village opens for its 20th year.
The October event that ushers in Tupelo's holiday season is the largest fundraiser for Sanctuary Hospice, which has impacted the lives of 8,000 people and their families as they face the end of life.
Lisa Hawkins began her journey with Celebration Village in 2002 as the event's first chairman. This year, she's returning to lend a helping hand as Celebration Village celebrates two decades of holiday cheer.
"It's the 20th Celebration Village, and I was the first chairman 20 years ago," said Hawkins, who owns Room To Room Furniture in Tupelo.
Hawkins said the event is "very volunteer driven."
In the beginning, Celebration Village had no staff and was completely run by volunteer aid. Although the event has now become a Tupelo holiday season staple, the efforts behind its setup and duration are still "very volunteer driven," Hawkins said.
"Many volunteers throughout the community come together and offer their time to help Sanctuary Hospice," she said.
Per Hawkins, Celebration Village will see 110 vendors from all over the southeastern United States in attendance this week. A myriad of goods and holiday gifts will be available including clothing and home decor.
To Hawkins, Celebration Village launches the beginning of the holiday season in Tupelo. But more importantly, it provides vital funds for Sanctuary Hospice's important work.
"We strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus in caring for the dying and their families," Hawkins said.
This year's event theme is "Heaven Sent" to pay homage to the miracles that have come from Celebration Village over the years.
"We have been blessed throughout the years with miraculous interventions that I feel have come from heaven," she said.
"It has been a heaven sent place for many people that are going through the hardest times of their life."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.