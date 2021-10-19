TUPELO • Celebration Village will return to the Tupelo Furniture Market this week, and the fundraiser may see its best turnout ever.
The holiday market, which raises money for Sanctuary Hospice House, took 2020 off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We did a raffle last year called Celebrate Sanctuary in its place," said Heather Palmer, director of outreach and fundraising for Sanctuary Hospice. "It raised about one-third of what Celebration Village does, and that was because our sponsors stayed with us and let us keep the money they'd already pre-paid."
This year's event begins Wednesday with a preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. Tickets are $50 each.
"Dinner will be catered by Romie's, there'll be entertainment, people can shop early, and we'll have cash bars on site," Palmer said.
The market will also be open to shoppers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door, and are available at Room to Room, Busylad, Bishop's Flower Shop, both Sanctuary Village Shoppe locations, Sanctuary Hospice House and online at sanctuaryhospice.org.
"One new thing we're having this year is Mingling with Mimosas on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon," Palmer said. "Each $25 ticket includes access to a catered brunch, door prizes, entertainment, and shopping for the rest of the day."
Palmer said 110 vendors are scheduled to be at the market, selling everything from home decor, Christmas decor, clothing, baked goods, jewelry and pottery to candles, furniture, children's boys, baby items and books.
"We've done some advertising through social media, and we're seeing comments from people who are coming from as far away as Memphis and down toward Jackson," Palmer said. "I think people are looking for a way to get out and feel normal again. Vendors who have done other shows are saying this may be our biggest show ever."
This is the 19th year for Celebration Village, which Palmer said typically draws between 15,000 and 18,000 people.
"If we had 20,000, I'd dance to Tillatoba and back, as Linda Gholston used to say," Palmer said. Gholston is the former longtime director of Sanctuary Hospice House.
COVID precautions will be in place at the market, Palmer said. Masks will be recommended, but not required, and will be available on-site; hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the building; bathrooms will be sanitized nightly; and for all events where food is served, volunteers will serve the food, rather than doing buffet-style.
Palmer said the market usually brings in around $300,000 annually. That money goes toward the operation expenses of Sanctuary Hospice House, an end-of-life facility that takes care of patients regardless of their ability to pay.
"Since we opened our doors in 2005, we've taken care of close to 8,000 patients," Palmer said. "We have an annual operating deficit of $1.5 million, so the money we raise at Celebration Village goes a long way toward that."