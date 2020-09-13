TUPELO • Census workers are now out knocking on doors, and Johnny Timmons can vouch for it.
Timmons, the director of Tupelo’s municipal-owned water and power utility, got a first-hand look at the U.S. Census Bureau’s efforts to count every American when a type of field worker called an enumerator showed up at his door.
There was a small problem, however. Timmons was quarantined at home with COVID-19 at the time, suffering from headaches, chest congestion and fatigue.
“I told her, I’ve got COVID, but she said, I’ll just stand out here on the porch,” Timmons said. “She was adamant she was going to get that thing filled out.”
And so Timmons – who admits that he hadn’t self-responded to the census – answered the questions.
After all, time is running out.
In early August, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that all field data collection efforts will stop by the end of September. After that date, the self-response option will also end. The official numbers of the once-a-decade U.S. population census will then be compiled.
Previous plans had called for data collection to continue until the end of October, so this update shortens the response window.
That drew concern and criticism from some quarters, with worries arising that a shorter response window could lead to an undercount.
John Green, a senior research associate with the Center for Population Studies at the University of Mississippi, was vice-chair of the Mississippi Complete Count Committee. He voiced concerns at the time that rural states like Mississippi would be especially impacted by abbreviated data collection.
“We feel this action needs to be re-considered,” he said last month. “It will only lead to a grossly miscalculated undercount for our state’s population, leading to long-term problems over the next 10 years, such as underfunding, how many representatives our state will receive for Congress, and more.”
More recently, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, of Tupelo, said he has heard concerns about the September deadline, but he’s been told by officials managing the national population count that there is no cause for alarm.
“Many Americans have expressed concern that this will lead to an incomplete count,” Wicker said about the September deadline in a statement last week. “Census Bureau officials have reassured my office that they expect to meet the new deadline, thanks to a boost in manpower and expanded work hours.”
The national self-response rate currently stands at 65.6 percent, with Mississippi lagging the national rate The statewide self-response rate stands at 59.3 percent.
The state’s current self-response rate does not even yet match the final self-response rate of the 2010 census, which ultimately stood at 61.3 percent.
Within the Northeast Mississippi region, Lee and Union counties currently have the best self-response rates, with each county’s rates currently just a bit over 63 percent.
Within the region, Lafayette and Calhoun counties have the lowest response rates thus far, with each at approximately 50 percent.
With a few weeks still to go and census field workers out attempting to reach people who did not self-respond, concern persists about the potential impact of an undercount.
Census numbers, after all, cast a long shadow.
“We’re stuck with them for the 10-year period,” said Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator and the elected chancery clerk.
And the financial stakes are high. Here are a few of the ways federal money is distributed using census data:
• The Medicaid reimbursement rate is calculated using a formula that involves per-capita income data from the census.
• Other federal programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, use census data to calculate the matching rate for state dollars.
• The federal Highway Planning and Construction Program allocates money for the planning, construction and maintenances of highways and bridges based on population data and on the classification of an area as urban or rural.
• Various Department of Education programs rely on census numbers to allocate money.
• Other programs reliant on census data include the National School Lunch Program, the Pell Grant Program, Section 8 housing vouchers, unemployment insurance and a host of other, specially targeted grants.
• A state’s number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives is also tied to the census numbers.
Local plans for community outreach earlier this year were largely derailed by the onset of COVID-19.
“All of that just went away,” Benson said.
However, even with only a few weeks left in the process, local officials continue to articulate the importance of responding to the census.
“I would ask every Mississippian to make sure they have completed the census before time runs out,” Wicker said. “This is a civic obligation just like voting or performing jury duty.”