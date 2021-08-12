United States population growth

 CALEB BEDILLION Daily Journal

TUPELO • Census data released on Thursday shows Lafayette County to be among the few counties in Mississippi showing significant population growth.

The 2020 population count of the United States showed that from 2010 to last year, Lafayette County grew by almost 18 percent, from 47,351 to 55,813.

That growth was easily the highest in Northeast Mississippi. The region’s most populous county, Lee, grew by less than a single percentage point, from 82,910 to 83,343.

Other Northeast Mississippi counties showing at least some grown – even if slight – were Itawamba, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.

Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo all saw population decline.

Across the Magnolia State, DeSoto, Harrison Lafayette, Lamar, Madison and Rankin were the only counties in the state showing a population increase of 10 percent or greater.

Out of that group, Lafayette showed the greatest increase calculated as a percentage, and DeSoto saw the greatest growth as a numerical value.

Most counties in the state saw a population decline, 65 in all.

The trends of growth and decline reflect increasing population away from Mississippi’s rural areas and toward urban and suburban areas.

Demographers noted that the 2020 Census indicated this trend across the country, with collapsing population across rural America.

Across the country, Mississippi was one of only three states to show a total population decline over 2010, losing about 6,000 people.

