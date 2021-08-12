Census: Lafayette County leads Northeast Mississippi in population growth BY CALEB BEDILLION Daily Journal Caleb Bedillion Investigative/Enterprise Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 12, 2021 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau BY CALEB BEDILLION Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Census data released on Thursday shows Lafayette County to be among the few counties in Mississippi showing significant population growth.The 2020 population count of the United States showed that from 2010 to last year, Lafayette County grew by almost 18 percent, from 47,351 to 55,813.That growth was easily the highest in Northeast Mississippi. The region’s most populous county, Lee, grew by less than a single percentage point, from 82,910 to 83,343.Other Northeast Mississippi counties showing at least some grown – even if slight – were Itawamba, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo all saw population decline.Across the Magnolia State, DeSoto, Harrison Lafayette, Lamar, Madison and Rankin were the only counties in the state showing a population increase of 10 percent or greater.Out of that group, Lafayette showed the greatest increase calculated as a percentage, and DeSoto saw the greatest growth as a numerical value.Most counties in the state saw a population decline, 65 in all.The trends of growth and decline reflect increasing population away from Mississippi’s rural areas and toward urban and suburban areas.Demographers noted that the 2020 Census indicated this trend across the country, with collapsing population across rural America.Across the country, Mississippi was one of only three states to show a total population decline over 2010, losing about 6,000 people. caleb.bedillion@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Census Population Lafayette County County Mississippi Botany Statistics Agriculture Harrison Lafayette Census Decline Desoto Caleb Bedillion Investigative/Enterprise Editor Caleb is the editor for political, investigative and enterprise work by the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Caleb Bedillion Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Movies: Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated 'Vivo' California truckers petition U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate AB5 Olympian shares hopes for her daughter When Beyoncé goes on world tour, so does this superfan Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists