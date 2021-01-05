TUPELO • Chad Clardy, senior vice president of outreach at GateHouse Treatment, is considering a Tupelo mayoral run, according to a press release from a political consulting firm.
Clardy, 40, is a native of Corinth and a graduate of the University of Mississippi. The press release stated that he’s lived in Tupelo for nearly 17 years and resides in the Deer Park neighborhood.
“I believe the people of Tupelo deserve a Mayor who will focus on local, everyday issues, not national political arguments,” Clardy said in the statement. “Tupelo has so much to offer from our great schools and civic organizations to our business community. It’s time they have a true partner and champion in City Hall.”
Clardy has worked at GateHouse Treatment, which has offices in various parts of the country for around a year in a half. Previously he worked for Addiction Campuses. In an interview with the Daily Journal, he said he wants to use his experience in addiction recovery to be a leader in healing the city over the next few years.
“In Tupelo and cities around the country, recovery — both economic and emotional — will be at the forefront of people’s minds in 2021,” Clardy said. “I’m built to help groups of people recover from low points. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.”
Clardy told the Daily Journal if he qualified, he would likely run as a Republican candidate. If he does so, he will be the third person in the mayoral race to qualify as a Republican.
Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor, on Tuesday qualified to run as a Republican in the mayoral race. Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington qualified on Saturday.
The qualification period for municipal elections runs through Feb. 5, with party primaries occurring on April 6 and a general election taking place on June 8.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story featured a misspelling of Clardy's name. This version features the corrected spelling. We apologize for the error.