TUPELO • Chad Mims on Tuesday night won the Republican nomination in the Ward 1 runoff election, bringing an end to a hotly contested GOP primary.
Mims, a 43-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative, defeated Amanda Angle, an accountant. Uncertified but complete election day results gathered from local polling precincts and absentee ballots show that Mims received 51.1% of the votes to 48.9% for Angle.
Mims campaigned on looking at potential ideas to improve public safety in neighborhoods, working to improve the golf course at the Bel Air Center and exploring quality of life projects in the ward.
“You also want to make it where it’s a safe area to live and exercise,” Mims said in a previous interview with the Daily Journal. “It helps the property values in the area as well as makes it safer. People that are moving into Tupelo especially are looking for somewhere to move to, that’s one of the big areas that they look at.”
Mims will now compete against Democratic nominee Geraldine Brinkley, a local entrepreneur, in the June 8 general election.
Located in northwest Tupelo, Ward 1 is heavily residential, except for the McCullough Boulevard corridor, and includes Bel Air, Sharon Hills, the Mt. Vernon Road area and the Belden community.
Markel Whittington, the outgoing Ward 1 council member, unsuccessfully ran for mayor earlier this year rather than seeking his council seat again. Whittington’s decision led to a crowded field entering the race in hopes of seizing an open seat.
A crowded field of four candidates qualified to run in the April 6 GOP primary, and Mims came just shy of winning the race outright by capturing roughly 48% of the vote. Mims, a Tupelo native, was able to raise a large amount of campaign funds to help secure the nomination.