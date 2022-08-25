TUPELO • The skate scene is so much more than just skateboarding. It’s art. It’s clothing. It’s music.
It’s fitting then that Change Tupelo’s inaugural festival incorporates all of these elements.
The locally owned skateboards shop will host the first-of-its-kind Change Tupelo Festival on Sept. 2-3 at multiple locations across the King of Rock and Roll's hometown. The event is free to all attendees.
Matt Robinson is the owner of Change, Tupelo’s first locally owned skateboard shop, which has existed in Tupelo on and off since 1996, and the mastermind behind the festival. The shop was Tupelo’s first locally owned skate shop.
Change Tupelo Festival is an all-inclusive arts experience that will feature skateboarding, live music, painting and much more.
"This is a monumental thing to be coming to Tupelo," Robinson said. "The casual person that enjoys live music and can appreciate art that is outside of the mainstream of what they're used to seeing is welcome.”
Change's home location on Cliff Gookin Boulevard will host the first night of the festival, starting at 5:45 p.m on Friday, Sept. 2. Friday evening's agenda will comprise exclusive meet and greets with special guests like Blair Alley, Brandon Novak, Christian Hosoi, Clyde Singleton and DeWayne "Steezus Christ" McMurray along with live music and food.
Saturday's events will begin at 11 a.m. on West Main Street, between Broadway and Front Street, with a VIP "Cooking with Clyde" pop-up meal with legendary professional skater and chef Clyde Singleton.
Olympic skateboarding athletes and other skateboarding legends will be in attendance to show their skills on intricate, custom-built obstacle courses sprinkled along Main Street in Tupelo.
Robinson stressed even nonskaters will find much to enjoy during the festival.
"Even if you're not a skater dude, you'll think 'wow'," Robinson said.
Live music will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. on Saturday, and the Punk Rock and Paintbrushes Art Show will begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
The rest of Saturday's festivities will include live music, a professional skateboarding demonstration and the Super Skate Posse Giveback.
The giveback event will provide new skateboarding necessities to 100 children from Tupelo's two Boys and Girls Clubs locations.
"We're going to be giving away 100 skateboards, 100 pairs of Vans shoes and 100 helmets to 100 kids that we've worked with Northside and Haven Acres Boys & Girls Clubs to identify," Robinson said. "It's boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 16 who are coming out of this as new skaters."
To Robinson, the inaugural Change Tupelo Festival is valuable to the community because it provides a unique experience for skateboarders as well as those who don’t know an ollie from a footplant.
"I think when people hear punk rock and skateboarding, they think there's a uniform for that,” Robinson said. “But we are genuinely concerned about the function of art in society and how it can make the world a better place.”
The event will continue for at least the next two years, bringing a live music event to Tupelo during the typically sparse Labor Day Weekend.
Although the September event is free to the public, VIP packages can be purchased to provide event attendees with additional special experiences. For package information, visit Change Tupelo's website at changetupelo.com.
